Is Bank of America Still Down? Thousands of Users Report Mass Outage — Here's What We Know Users across the country are reporting issues accessing their accounts — with some showing $0 balances.

By Erin Davis

Bank of America customers reported issues accessing their accounts on Wednesday, from log-in problems to balances incorrectly listed at $0.

Bank of America has acknowledged in a statement that "some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts" and the company is working on the problem.

"These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved," the statement read. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

According to Downdetector, there were more than 12,000 queries around 1 p.m. EST. As of 5 p.m., more than 3,000 people were still reporting issues. Reports say the problem is widespread, with people reporting outages from Los Angeles to Nebraska.

Bank of America did not yet publicly say what caused the issue but told CNN that service was mostly back to normal.

