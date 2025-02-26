Is Slack Down? Thousands of Users Report Mass Outage: 'Investigation Is Still in Progress' Slack acknowledged the outage and said it is investigating the issue.

By Erin Davis

Slack is down for thousands of users who began reporting problems around 9:30 a.m. EST to DownDetector.

According to Slack-Status, the messaging software company is aware of the issues and at 10:27 a.m. EST said it is "investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack, we'll provide another update once we have news to share."

According to the company, 77 of the Fortune 100 use Slack messaging software. There are more than 10 million daily users.

Is Slack Still Down?

The company noted that there are problems "sending and receiving messages, and some threads loading are also impacted."

In a series of updates since the original post, Slack said that it is working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features.

"Users may also experience issues when attempting to log in," the company wrote. "Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available."

At 11:30 a.m. EST says that they are "still working to restore functionality."

An hour later around 12:30 p.m. EST, Slack said the issue was ongoing: "Our investigation is still in progress with regard to deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages, and API-related features. We'll be back with more updates as soon as they're available."

This story is ongoing and will be updated.

Related: 45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is Slack Down? Thousands of Users Report Mass Outage: 'Investigation Is Still in Progress'

Slack acknowledged the outage and said it is investigating the issue.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

McDonald's Executive Says the Company Won't Raise Prices on the Egg McMuffin, 'Unlike Others Making News Recently'

McDonald's chief impact officer for North America posted on LinkedIn that the company "definitely won't" be "issuing surcharges on eggs."

By Sherin Shibu
Personal Finance

A $60 Trillion Financial Dilemma is Coming — How to Keep Generational Wealth from Disappearing

If you're a successful entrepreneur looking to create generational wealth, consider investing in private capital markets rather than chasing the next hot dot.

By Mark Bell, Ph.D.
Health & Wellness

Get the $250 Rowing Machine That's Also Good for Business

Entrepreneurs need exercise for improved mental focus and decision making, reduced stress, and increased energy levels.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Process

How to Hire Peak Performers with These 5 Proven Strategies

Identify high performers by evaluating problem-solving, cultural fit and communication skills.

By Jason Zickerman