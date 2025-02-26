Slack acknowledged the outage and said it is investigating the issue.

Slack is down for thousands of users who began reporting problems around 9:30 a.m. EST to DownDetector.

According to Slack-Status, the messaging software company is aware of the issues and at 10:27 a.m. EST said it is "investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack, we'll provide another update once we have news to share."

According to the company, 77 of the Fortune 100 use Slack messaging software. There are more than 10 million daily users.

Is Slack Still Down?

The company noted that there are problems "sending and receiving messages, and some threads loading are also impacted."

In a series of updates since the original post, Slack said that it is working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features.

"Users may also experience issues when attempting to log in," the company wrote. "Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available."

At 11:30 a.m. EST says that they are "still working to restore functionality."

An hour later around 12:30 p.m. EST, Slack said the issue was ongoing: "Our investigation is still in progress with regard to deprecated functionality for Slack features such as workflows, threads, sending messages, and API-related features. We'll be back with more updates as soon as they're available."

This story is ongoing and will be updated.

