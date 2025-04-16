Spotify Is Down for Tens of Thousands of Users as Mass Outage Continues. Here's What We Know. Spotify says it is aware of the issue and working to resolve it.

By Erin Davis

Spotify is experiencing a mass outage. Users have been reporting issues with the music app since 8:52 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Nearly 50,000 Spotify users had reported issues with the site by 10 a.m. ET.

The app posted on X that it is "aware of some issues right now and is checking them out!"

Spotify has over 675 million users across the globe, according to the company.

At 10:40 a.m., Spotify posted on X that the company is working to resolve the outage and reports of a "security hack are false."

By noon ET, some users had reported that the service was skipping or stopping after a few seconds into a song. Others are reporting that things are back to normal.

Spotify customers flocked to social media to see if the app was down (and questioning why they can't listen to their music during the workday).

Where Is Spotify Down?

The issue appears to be affecting many users around the world.

The BBC reports that the music app was down in Europe and the U.K.

Spotify told the outlet that "the issue with Search has been addressed," and an update is on the way for users.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

