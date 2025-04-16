Spotify says it is aware of the issue and working to resolve it.

Spotify is experiencing a mass outage. Users have been reporting issues with the music app since 8:52 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Nearly 50,000 Spotify users had reported issues with the site by 10 a.m. ET.

The app posted on X that it is "aware of some issues right now and is checking them out!"

Spotify has over 675 million users across the globe, according to the company.

We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

At 10:40 a.m., Spotify posted on X that the company is working to resolve the outage and reports of a "security hack are false."

We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

By noon ET, some users had reported that the service was skipping or stopping after a few seconds into a song. Others are reporting that things are back to normal.

Spotify customers flocked to social media to see if the app was down (and questioning why they can't listen to their music during the workday).

Me running to Twitter to see if Spotify is down pic.twitter.com/beEPKrYgug — kait! mets pls win a game (@reidsgarcia_) April 16, 2025

Spotify is down and I'm still at work pic.twitter.com/DQ2vqOZu8t — ? (@thefutxre) April 16, 2025

Where Is Spotify Down?

The issue appears to be affecting many users around the world.

The BBC reports that the music app was down in Europe and the U.K.

Spotify told the outlet that "the issue with Search has been addressed," and an update is on the way for users.