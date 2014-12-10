It Begins: Kohl’s to Stay Open for More Than 100 Hours Before Christmas

The holiday shopping rush is shifting into high gear. Big-box retailer Kohl’s announced this week that, beginning 6 a.m. on Dec. 19, its stores will stay open for 132 hours until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

“Customers can rely on us around the clock for their last-minute gift giving solutions, and we are providing 24-hour access to Kohl’s stores right up to Christmas Eve,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief customer officer, in statement.

While Kohl’s is the first to roll out a marathon holiday schedule across its nearly 1,700 stores, it certainly won’t be the last, as companies prepare for this year’s so-called “Super Saturday.” For the first time since 2005, the Saturday before Christmas is expected to be an even bigger sale day than Black Friday.

In past years, many other stores have taken the marathon shopping route. Toys R Us stayed open 87 hours straight in the days leading up to Christmas in 2013, and retailers like Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Old Navy have had similar hours.

