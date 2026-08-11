Join Robert Irvine, Gary Vee and Megan Thee Stallion for a One-Day Workshop to Solve Your Biggest Business Challenge

It may be stalled growth, a customer segment that is not converting or a team issue that keeps resurfacing.

Every business owner has a problem they know they need to address.

To really solve the problem, business owners need dedicated time to focus, honest feedback from people who understand the stakes and a structured way to turn a broad source of frustration into a decision and a plan.

That’s why we teamed up with Robert Irvine — the celebrity chef who has helped hundreds of struggling business owners on his show “Restaurant: Impossible” — to put together Overcoming Impossible Live, a one-day Entrepreneur Level Up event taking place on October 23, 2026, at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

This is not a traditional business conference built around back-to-back keynote presentations. It is a working session for founders and business owners like you who are ready to confront the specific issue holding their company back — and solve it.

Solve Your Biggest Business Challenge

At Overcoming Impossible Live, attendees will identify the “impossible” issue holding their business back, then work through it in structured small groups alongside founders facing similar business problems.

This is not a generic networking exercise. The goal is to put entrepreneurs in a room with peers who understand the same kind of pressure, whether that is a growth problem, leadership challenge, operational issue or difficult strategic choice.

Robert Irvine and Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer will coach attendees through the workshop experience. The goal is to help you leave with:

Clarity on the problem you need to solve

Feedback from founders facing comparable business challenges

A concrete action plan for when you return to work

Hear Real Business Lessons

The afternoon will bring together three entrepreneurs who have built, rebuilt and made difficult decisions at scale.

Robert Irvine will be joined by Gary Vaynerchuk and Megan Thee Stallion, who will each share an honest story about a moment when they were stuck—what happened, what it cost and the steps they took to help them move forward.

Gary Vaynerchuk will deliver his “State of the Union on Attention,” while Megan Thee Stallion will share lessons on overcoming the odds and owning difficult decisions.

Ask the Questions That Matter

Overcoming Impossible Live also creates space for entrepreneurs to ask direct questions about their own businesses.

That distinction matters. The value this exclusive event provides is to use the room to pressure-test your own situation, hear candid perspectives and leave better equipped to act.

If there is a problem you have been working around instead of working on, this is the day to put it all on the table.

Register for Overcoming Impossible Live