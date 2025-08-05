The former NBC executive and X leader is now the CEO of an online GLP-1 health management company.

Linda Yaccarino, the former X CEO who resigned in June, has moved on to another chief executive role.

Digital health platform, eMed Population Health, which offers chronic care management related to obesity and type 2 diabetes (and access to GLP-1s), announced in a press release on Tuesday that it has appointed Yaccarino as CEO.

"The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it," Yaccarino said in a statement. "There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before."

In the statement, eMed says its mission is "to make safe, effective, and sustainable chronic care accessible directly through an all-in-one, digital-first experience."

Yaccarino began as CEO of X in May of 2023, about six months after Elon Musk bought the company, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion.

When Yaccarino publicly announced her resignation on X in June, owner Musk replied to the post with a short: "Thank you for your contributions."

Before joining X in 2023, Yaccarino was the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

