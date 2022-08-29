If you've ever wanted the scoop on what it looks like inside Wall Street's biggest banks, you're in luck.

Gen Z's authentic "day-in-the-life" content on TikTok is giving a glimpse into the likes of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Bank of America and more, Bloomberg reports, cracking open the confidentiality that's always defined the industry.

Twenty-three-year-old Naeche Vincent captures going back to the office after an Omicron-induced month of remote work.

Another 23-year-old corporate employee vlogs a typical week; on Monday, she "worked a lot and didn't sleep enough."

Yet another twenty-something summer intern highlights the perk of free lunch from the office with a view.

@mantjita A day in the life of a summer intern for an international building company on Wall Street. Phew today I learned that there's still soooo much I need to learn #blackgirlluxury #nycvlog #internshipdiaries original sound - mantjita

But, generally, Gen Zers' transparency only goes so far.

Most TikTokers decline to reveal their specific employers, as many still have strict social media policies. Although Goldman Sachs intends to launch TikTok content that will detail the days of its junior employees, the firm also recently took down some employee videos, claiming they violated its guidelines, per Bloomberg.

According to Yahoo Finance, a recent survey from GOBankingRates revealed that 42% of adult Gen Z workers prioritize work-life balance when searching for a job, so, naturally, Wall Street's biggest firms want to maintain some sense of control over the narrative.