Megyn Kelly Is Returning to Primetime Television The controversial correspondent will moderate the fourth and final Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella

After a contentious time on and off air, former FOX News and NBC correspondent Megyn Kelly is returning to television to moderate the fourth and final Republican presidential debate of 2023 on Wednesday.

Kelly was ousted from NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" in October 2018 after making controversial comments about blackface and Halloween costumes, for which she later apologized. Kelly will return to network television on NewsNation to moderate the debate alongside Elizabeth Vargas and Eliana Johnson.

Following her departure from NBC, 53-year-old Kelly signed a deal with SiriusXM in 2021, where she hosts "The Megyn Kelly Show," sparking conversations about everything from politics to culture.

Megyn Kelly attends the 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar in Aventura, Florida. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

"I didn't want to share control, didn't want to give up any editorial control, and I didn't want to sell my young, promising business," Kelly told Business Insider at the time regarding signing with the media company. "I want to be my own boss."

In 2015, Kelly moderated a Republican presidential debate and had a public war of words with Former President Donald Trump. The situation was fictionalized in the 2019 movie "Bombshell," which also highlighted Kelly's departure from Fox amid claims of sexual harassment.

Kelly interviewed Trump on her Sirius show years later in September 2023.

Before Kelly's one-year stint at NBC, she served as a host on Fox News on a myriad of shows (including "America Live" and "The Kelly File") from 2004 through her departure in 2017.

Last week, Kelly announced on her Sirius XM show that she is voicing a part in an adult animated show called "Mr. Birchum," which will debut next year with political commentator Candace Owens, among others.

Kelly reportedly made upwards of $8 million per year by the end of her career at FOX and walked away with her full three-year, $69 million contract at NBC even though she did not complete her time there.

Her net worth is an estimated $54 million.

The final Republican primary presidential debate will air on Wednesday on NewsNation at 8 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is set to include Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

