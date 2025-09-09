Microsoft's Return-to-Office Mandate Will Begin in a Few Months. Here's What We Know. The return-to-office policy is expected to affect all Microsoft corporate employees in the U.S. and abroad.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft employees near headquarters in Redmond, Washington, are being mandated back to the office in February.
  • Microsoft employs around 228,000 workers, with 125,000 located in the U.S.
  • All employees will eventually be mandated back to the office, no matter their location, according to an internal email.

In August, it was reported that Microsoft was planning to mandate its employees back to the office "at least" three days a week as soon as January 2026. (Employees currently can work remotely "half" of the workweek.)

Now, according to an internal email sent to Microsoft staff on Tuesday, the company has finalized its plans and is issuing a return-to-office (RTO) mandate in three phases, beginning at the end of February 2026, according to Business Insider.

"In the AI era, we are moving faster than ever, building world-class technology that changes how people live and work, and how organizations everywhere operate," reads the email from Microsoft HR chief Amy Coleman. "If you reflect on our history, the most meaningful breakthroughs happen when we build on each other's ideas together, in real time."

Related: Microsoft Just Became the Second Company in History to Achieve a $4 Trillion Valuation — Here's How

As of June 30, Microsoft employed 228,000 workers, with 125,000 located in the U.S.

According to the email, the first phase will focus on employees who live in the Puget Sound, Washington area, and will begin around February 23. "If you live within 50 miles of a Microsoft office, you'll be expected to work onsite three days a week starting [at the end of February]," the email reads.

A general view of the Microsoft Zizhu Campus in Minghang, Shanghai, China, on June 30, 2025. International employees will learn more about their RTO in 2026. Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The RTO mandate will then expand to other offices in the U.S. and, eventually, internationally, for which planning will begin in 2026, according to the email.

Related: Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

The memo said that the rest of the staff will hear from their "EVP or organizational leadership today with specific guidance," the email reads. "If you are outside of the Puget Sound area, you do not need to take any action at this time unless your EVP communicates otherwise."

"We've looked at how our teams work best, and the data is clear: when people work together in person more often, they thrive—they are more energized, empowered, and they deliver stronger results," Coleman wrote.

Related: Microsoft's CEO Says the Company's Mass Layoffs, Despite Financial Success, Are 'Weighing Heavily on Me' in an Internal Memo

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Mom's Creative Side Hustle Started As a Hobby With Less Than $100 — Then Grew Into a Business Averaging $570,000 a Month: 'It's Crazy'

After Krista LeRay shared her passion project on Instagram, she realized there was enough demand to start a business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

10 Underrated Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Listening To

These 10 podcasts cut through the noise with unfiltered lessons, unconventional strategies and stories that actually prepare you for the entrepreneurial grind.

By Roy Dekel
Business News

Here's How Barbara Corcoran Turned a Huge 'Flop' Into Pioneering Real Estate Technology

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran was ahead of her time when it comes to putting real estate listings online.

By Erin Davis
Business Models

I Built a Strong Company That Operates Without Me — These Are 8 Ways I Accelerated Team Trust

These rules drive value, so I have time to drive my RV.

By Scott Snider
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce