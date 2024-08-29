How well do you know your coworkers?

An office worker was rescued after being abandoned by colleagues at a team-building hike on Mt. Shavano in Colorado.

"In what might cause some awkward encounters at the office in the coming days and weeks, one member of their party was left to complete his final summit push alone," wrote Chaffee County Search and Rescue, South on Facebook.

First responders said when the hiker hit the summit and turned around to head back down the mountain, his colleagues had picked up all the belongings they had left behind as markers for the descent.

He then "became disoriented," the rescue group wrote. "Concerned for himself, he sent a pin-drop to co-workers already descending. These co-workers informed him his route was wrong and to climb back up the slope to regain the trail," they added.

His coworkers contacted first responders that evening.

After messaging his coworkers, there was "a strong storm" with freezing rain and wind, which led to the hiker again becoming disoriented, and a tough time for search and rescue teams. The hiker also lost his cell phone signal, per authorities.

On-the-ground teams, drones, and helicopters were used in the search but it was unfruitful, and the unnamed man (the company of the hiking group was also not named) spent the night on the mountain.

The next morning, the hiker was able to call 911 after regaining service.

"This hiker was phenomenally lucky to have regained cell service when he did, and to still have enough consciousness and wherewithal to call 911," they wrote.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.