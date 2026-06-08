‘Chat Is Dead’: OpenAI Plans to Relaunch a Version of ChatGPT That Prioritizes Agents Over Answers

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The ChatGPT you know is about to go through a complete overhaul as OpenAI prepares for its IPO. According to the Financial Times, the company intends to transform the product into a “superapp” bundling AI coding tools and agents.

The shift is all about chasing business customers. OpenAI’s Codex coding product has grown sixfold since February to more than 5 million weekly users, and the 2 million businesses using OpenAI’s tools account for 40% of revenue, a share the company wants to grow to 50% by year-end. The overhaul rolls out in the coming weeks as redesigns to ChatGPT’s website and mobile apps, steering users toward coding tools and partner applications.

The strategy is a direct play to catch up with Anthropic, whose focus on the business sector has driven explosive growth and will anchor its own IPO pitch. The company that sparked the AI boom with a chatbot is now betting customers will want AI that books travel and manages schedules, not one that answers questions. “Chat is dead,” one senior OpenAI employee told the FT.

