The AI startup’s biggest expense was research and development, which incurred $6.7 billion in costs during the first half of 2025.

Key Takeaways OpenAI’s revenue for the first half of 2025 was 16% more than its revenue for all of 2024.

The growing startup has a goal of generating $13 billion in revenue this year.

More people are using ChatGPT now than ever, with 700 million weekly users.

OpenAI made more money in the first half of this year than it did in all of 2024.

According to shareholder documents viewed by The Information, OpenAI generated $4.3 billion in revenue for the first six months of 2025, or about 16% more than its revenue for all of 2024.

The strong revenue growth is mostly due to OpenAI’s rapid expansion and the increased adoption of its flagship product, ChatGPT. As of August, the chatbot had 700 million weekly users, four times the number it had at the same time last year.

As it builds new AI infrastructure, OpenAI is simultaneously expanding what ChatGPT can do. For example, the startup announced on Monday that it would allow users to buy items from Etsy and Shopify merchants directly through ChatGPT. OpenAI also debuted new parental controls on Monday to help parents moderate what their children see through the chatbot.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

According to The Information, research and development (R&D) is a main expense for the company. OpenAI spent $2.5 billion on R&D in 2024, with costs soaring to $6.7 billion for the division during the first half of 2025.

At the end of the first six months of the year, the AI giant had about $17.5 billion in cash and securities. The company has set a goal of generating $13 billion in annual revenue this year, and expects its total cash burn for the year to reach $8.5 billion, according to the report.

In recent months, OpenAI has also signed agreements to build AI infrastructure. Last week, OpenAI announced that it plans to build a network of five AI data centers over the next three years. The project will require a $400 billion investment.

In a separate agreement last week, AI chipmaker Nvidia said it plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build additional new data centers.

OpenAI’s valuation is higher than ever, with the startup last valued at $300 billion in March. An August Reuters report showed that OpenAI was in early-stage talks to administer a stock sale that would value the company at $500 billion.

