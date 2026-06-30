Remote Work Was Supposed to Help Recent Grads Find Jobs. It May Be Hurting Them Instead.

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Many thought remote work would benefit young job hunters. Instead, it may be quietly shutting them out before they even get started. A new study by the London School of Economics of more than 400 million online job postings found that entry-level hiring has fallen more than 14% since 2019. The reason comes down to ROI, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hiring a recent college grad means betting on their future potential. And that bet pays off faster when they can learn on the job — sitting next to a senior colleague, picking things up in meetings, getting a read on how the place actually works. Remote work makes all of that harder and more expensive.

One startup founder described training junior workers remotely as “a silent tax on senior time.” And young workers are feeling it too. As one put it: “Sending someone a Slack message admitting ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’ is harder than leaning over at lunch.”