Crib Notes With her infant bedding and nursery designs, Wendy Bellissimo ushers in the newest additions with beauty and style.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Vital Stats:Wendy Bellissimo, 37, founder and designer of Wendy BellissimoMedia Inc.
Company: LosAngeles-based nursery designer; has upscale infant bedding andaccessories lines Wendy Bellissimo and moderately priced WendyBee
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs