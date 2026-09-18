Samsung Is Roasting Apple’s New Foldable Phone Online: ‘Reheated Leftovers’

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Apple CEO John Ternus called its new foldable iPhone “the most transformational change to iPhone since the original.” Samsung’s response: meh.

Samsung has been mocking the $1,999 iPhone Duo ever since Apple unveiled it, notes the Wall Street Journal. The opening jab arrived with a “Welcome to Foldables” video showing off its own Galaxy Z Fold 8, calling it “the world’s lightest fold.” Once the iPhone Duo went official, Samsung’s tone got sharper. “So far, so same,” the company’s social media account posted. Then came the knockout blow: “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers.”

Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers 😉 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2026

Samsung does have a point. The company released the industry’s first mainstream foldable phone way back in 2019, years before the idea was even a blip in Apple’s arsenal. Since then, Samsung has put out roughly 20 foldable models, including one that folds twice.

Samsung isn’t alone in its outrage. Even Duolingo got dragged into the fight. The language-learning app’s owl mascot poked fun at Apple for naming its foldable ‘Duo,’ joking that Apple had ‘named a phone after me and made it bend over.”

But Apple isn’t exactly backing down. Ternus took a swipe of his own during the iPhone Duo’s launch, saying rival foldables feel “like two phones awkwardly stuck together,” unlike Apple’s “entirely new design.”