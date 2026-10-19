She Started a Side Hustle Moving Women Out After Breakups. She Now Makes $13,00 a Month.

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Last year, Hannah Crawford, a 29-year-old theater producer in London, spotted an underserved market: women and LGBTQ people who dread letting “man-with-a-van” movers haul their stuff after a breakup. She started posting in Facebook groups offering to help, renting vans and doing the moves herself. “The posts blew up,” Crawford told LADbible. Women flooded her inbox with moving horror stories, including one who said the guy who moved her knew where she lived and started sending her creepy messages.

Crawford quickly found herself booked six days a week. A viral Instagram post this June brought thousands of new followers, and by September she couldn’t keep up alone. Crawford now has a team of 20 movers across the U.K. and says the business makes about $13,000 a month. She hopes to reach $67,000 a month by the end of the year and is targeting 100 moves a month.

“We all have the power to create a ripple effect, Crawford said. “Here’s to women making money, helping one another and changing the friggin’ world.”