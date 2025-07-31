Parents are always looking for ways to keep tabs on their children, and now there's a new one — unless your kids constantly take their shoes off.

Sketcher's has introduced a new line of kids' shoes called "Find My Skechers," in an apparent nod to Apple's "Find My" technology, and the styles are compatible with Apple AirTags. The shoes have a hidden compartment with a screw-tight cover under the footbed padding.

But do they violate Apple's anti-stalking protocol? Apple's Terms of Service say: "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products."

Apple Insider reports that the "Find My Sketchers" shoes most likely wouldn't violate Apple's anti-stalking measures. Apple installed built-in safety alarms that alert an iPhone user if an AirTag owned by someone else is moving with them, and since the Sketcher shoes are for kids, they'd likely be purchased by the same person as the AirTag.

Related: She Tracked Her Missing Luggage With an Apple Device — Straight to an Airport Employee's Home

TechCrunch further notes that parents are already using the technology to keep an eye on their kids through a rash of AirTag-compatible products on the market (bracelets, knock-off Crocs Jibbitz). And AirTags don't have built-in GPS and instead use Bluetooth, which only gives an estimate of a location by signaling nearby Apple devices.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.