Sketchers' New Kid's Shoe Has a Spot to Hide an AirTag The footwear company unveiled a new kids' sneaker with a secret compartment.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Parents are always looking for ways to keep tabs on their children, and now there's a new one — unless your kids constantly take their shoes off.

Sketcher's has introduced a new line of kids' shoes called "Find My Skechers," in an apparent nod to Apple's "Find My" technology, and the styles are compatible with Apple AirTags. The shoes have a hidden compartment with a screw-tight cover under the footbed padding.

But do they violate Apple's anti-stalking protocol? Apple's Terms of Service say: "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products."

Apple Insider reports that the "Find My Sketchers" shoes most likely wouldn't violate Apple's anti-stalking measures. Apple installed built-in safety alarms that alert an iPhone user if an AirTag owned by someone else is moving with them, and since the Sketcher shoes are for kids, they'd likely be purchased by the same person as the AirTag.

Related: She Tracked Her Missing Luggage With an Apple Device — Straight to an Airport Employee's Home

TechCrunch further notes that parents are already using the technology to keep an eye on their kids through a rash of AirTag-compatible products on the market (bracelets, knock-off Crocs Jibbitz). And AirTags don't have built-in GPS and instead use Bluetooth, which only gives an estimate of a location by signaling nearby Apple devices.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

This $55 Microsoft Bundle Delivers Two Essential Tools for Business Owners

You'll get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro this one-time payment.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Here's How the CEO of the Biggest Bank in the U.S. Spends His Downtime: 'This Gives Me Purpose in Life'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, 69, recently said that his top three priorities are his family, his country, and his purpose, which is working at the bank — in that order.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Want to Own Multiple Franchise Locations? These Multi-Unit Champions Share Their Best Strategies.

Multi-unit franchise ownership is growing fast, and these strategies can help you succeed.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

10 No-Office-Required Businesses You Can Start for as Little as $5,000

With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Starbucks Built a New 'Luxury' Office Near Its CEO's Newport Beach, California Home

The 4,624-square-foot office was disclosed as part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's compensation package before he started the role last fall.

By Sherin Shibu