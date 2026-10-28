David Ellison’s Skydance Is Giving Employees a Choice: Come Into the Office 5 Days a Week or Take a Buyout

Paramount and Warner Bros. employees who aren’t ready to give up working in their sweats from home now have a big choice to make.

Staffers across Skydance, the company newly formed by the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, were told this week that they’ll soon have to work fully in person, Business Insider reports. Employees who don’t want to come to the office can take a standard package of two weeks’ severance for every year they’ve worked at Paramount or WBD, two people familiar with the offer tell BI. The deadline to decide is 8 p.m. PT on Nov. 8.

The mandate is a bigger ask for Warner workers, who had been in the office at least three days a week. Paramount employees assigned to an office have been there five days a week since earlier this year.

“We recognize that as we bring our teams together, not everyone will see their future here,” Skydance’s HR team wrote in an email to staff. The email calls the buyout “a one-time offer” and says no additional programs are planned.