Stop Sending Stalled Teams to Another Workshop. Fix What You’re Rewarding.

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Key Takeaways Cross-functional team failures are almost always structural, not interpersonal. The organization’s design predicts the outcome more reliably than the quality of the people in the room. u003cbru003e

Incentive misalignment is the most common and least examined cause of cross-functional breakdown. When teams are measured in isolation, collaboration becomes optional. u003cbru003e

A single performance criterion based on joint success influences human behavior far more powerfully than anything else. u003cbru003e

Alignment among senior leaders is a must-have, not just a nice-to-have. When senior leaders play departmental games, the subordinate groups will inevitably follow suit. u003cbru003e

Prior to forming a cross-functional team, an audit of all the incentive systems, reporting relationships and success criteria associated with it should be conducted.

Two decades of building software teams will teach you a few hard lessons. The one that took me longest to fully accept is that when a cross-functional team stalls, the problem is almost never the people.

Microsoft learned this the hard way. It had been losing market to Apple and Google for almost ten years, not due to any lack of talent or ambition, but because of a management style called stack ranking. Stack ranking was a performance system that scored employees against each other, turning collaboration into something illogical. Suddenly, helping another team succeed started to feel like a liability, and over time, the most capable people in the building stopped working together. This was not out of hostility, but because the system made cooperation a career-killer.

Most organizations don’t use stack ranking. But I’ve watched the same dynamic play out in less obvious ways across dozens of teams. A product manager who won’t prioritize a request that doesn’t move her metrics. A department head who protects his budget in a planning meeting where everyone is supposed to be aligned. These are often entirely predictable outcomes of the organization’s design.

The misdiagnosis that stalls most cross-functional teams

Consider what happens when a product team, an engineering team and a sales team are brought together to launch a new initiative. The product is measured on roadmap delivery. Engineering on system stability. Sales on pipeline numbers. When a trade-off appears, and it always does, each person’s instinct is shaped not by what’s best for the shared goal but by what protects their own team’s outcome. This is not a personality problem or a collaboration skills gap. It is an incentive problem, and no amount of better communication will solve it.

The default response in most organizations is to treat the symptom. Schedule a workshop. Add a standup. Introduce a project management system. These efforts feel productive, and occasionally they make measurable differences. But if the structure is actually working against collaborative efforts, the team will never get out of the rut, no matter how well they communicate. Genuine coordination and teamwork can’t be accomplished merely by using a shared task list and holding regular meetings. It requires organizational design that makes collaboration the rational choice, not the sacrificial one.

Structure is the strategy nobody audits

Many leaders take the effort to ensure that OKRs, charters and roles are well thought out. However, in most enterprise team structures, there is one difficult question that is not being asked as often, which is “Do our performance measures and rewards encourage collaboration?”

Incentive misalignment rarely looks dramatic. It shows up in budget conversations where every department head optimizes for their own number rather than the shared outcome. It shows up in the sales leader’s customer insight section, but sharing it doesn’t appear in his review. These aren’t failures of character. They are predictable responses to the systems organizations have built around their people.

When individual performance is measured in isolation from collective results, collaboration becomes an act of goodwill rather than a default behavior. And goodwill, under pressure, is never a reliable operating model.

What leaders can do differently

The fix is not a new framework or another alignment meeting. It begins by examining existing incentive systems and asking yourself candidly whether those incentives align with desired behaviors.

First, consider how success is currently being defined for each group contributing to a cross-functional effort. Should each team be measured independently, without any common metric for success relative to the overall goal, then the seeds of misalignment have been planted. By introducing a common metric for success, even a rudimentary one, the dynamics change immediately for all parties involved.

The second lever is accountability at the leadership level. A cross-functional team most likely fails due to the lack of motivation within team members, not their efforts. If upper management focuses on achieving common results rather than departmental achievements, the lower levels will automatically follow suit. When they don’t, regardless of team-building exercises, nothing will change.

Design the team before you build it

Cross-functional team collaboration is not a people problem. It is a design problem. The teams that work are not full of unusually cooperative individuals. They are built inside structures that make cooperation the path of least resistance.

If you find that your cross-functional teams continue to stall, be careful not to simply send them to another team-building session. Instead, examine your measures and rewards. The answer to why the team is failing is almost always found there, not in how often they are meeting.