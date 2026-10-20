AI Is Exposing a Leadership Blind Spot: Who’s Actually Responsible for Making Employees More Capable?

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Key Takeaways Companies are adopting AI far faster than they’re training people to use it.

Real human capacity development means measuring growth in judgment and adaptability, not just training completion.





Companies have executives responsible for financial performance, technology, operations and human resources. Yet as artificial intelligence transforms work, one question deserves greater attention: Who is accountable for ensuring employees become more capable over time?

Not simply better trained or more productive today, but more adaptable, resilient and equipped to navigate tomorrow’s challenges. I believe this responsibility deserves a clearer executive mandate: the Chief Human Capacity Officer (CHCO).

The argument isn’t that every business needs another executive title. It’s that Human Capacity Development must become a strategic priority with measurable accountability.

The human capacity gap is growing

Businesses routinely invest in upgrading technology, expecting each generation to become faster, smarter and more productive. But can we confidently say the same about our people?

I call this the Human Capacity Gap: the disconnect between advancing technological capabilities and the development of the humans expected to use them.

Research suggests this gap deserves attention. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 59% of workers will require training by 2030. Meanwhile, Microsoft and LinkedIn’s 2024 Work Trend Index found that 75% of surveyed knowledge workers were already using AI, but only 39% of AI users had received training from their employers.

McKinsey’s 2025 global AI survey adds another dimension: only 21% of respondents at organizations using generative AI reported that their organizations had fundamentally redesigned at least some workflows.

These findings suggest that adopting technology and preparing organizations to use it effectively are two different challenges.

Isn’t this already the CHRO’s job?

That’s a fair question. Strong Chief Human Resources Officers and Chief Learning Officers already oversee talent development, leadership programs, workforce planning and organizational effectiveness. Many are actively leading AI-related workforce transformation.

The CHCO concept shouldn’t diminish their contributions or duplicate their responsibilities. Instead, it proposes a more explicit mandate: Who owns the measurable growth of human capability across the organization?

A CHRO may already be best positioned to assume that responsibility. A Chief Learning Officer could lead the effort in partnership with business executives. Larger organizations might eventually establish a dedicated CHCO.

The distinction isn’t necessarily organizational structure. It’s strategic accountability.

Traditional HR metrics such as retention, engagement and training completion remain valuable. Human Capacity Development adds another dimension: Are employees becoming better thinkers, stronger leaders, more adaptable collaborators and more effective decision-makers?

An organization can retain employees and deliver extensive training without necessarily improving those capabilities.

What would human capacity leadership look like?

A CHCO mandate would connect workforce development directly to business strategy through three priorities.

First, identify the capabilities the organization will need next. Rather than focusing exclusively on current job requirements, leaders should anticipate how AI, automation and changing customer expectations will reshape work. Critical thinking, judgment, adaptability and communication skills deserve more attention alongside technical skills.

Second, strengthen managers as multipliers of human capacity. Managers translate executive strategy into everyday employee experience. Their ability to coach, navigate disagreement, support recovery and develop talent directly influences whether organizational capabilities improve or deteriorate.

Third, measure development through meaningful outcomes. Organizations could evaluate whether employees demonstrate stronger judgment, adapt successfully to new workflows, develop leadership readiness and sustain performance without chronic overload. These measures should complement, rather than replace, existing HR and business performance indicators.

For example, when introducing AI into customer service, leadership shouldn’t measure success solely through faster response times. It should also examine whether employees are improving their ability to resolve complex problems, exercise judgment and build customer trust.

That is the difference between implementing technology and developing human capacity.

People should become more valuable over time

Businesses frequently describe employees as their greatest asset. If that’s true, shouldn’t organizations expect that asset to appreciate over time (like wine)?

Consider a 50-year-old manager with decades of institutional knowledge, customer relationships and industry experience. When that manager develops AI proficiency, stronger judgment and greater adaptability, technology can multiply the value of accumulated experience rather than make it obsolete.

But appreciation isn’t automatic. Experience can become an advantage or a limitation depending on whether development continues.

This is why Human Capacity Development must extend beyond onboarding, annual compliance training and succession planning. It should become an ongoing investment in employees throughout their careers.

The future of work won’t be determined solely by which companies acquire the most sophisticated AI. It will also depend on which organizations develop people capable of using that technology wisely.

Whether the responsibility belongs to a CHCO, CHRO or another executive, the question every leadership team should answer is straightforward:

How much more capable are our people because they work here?

Young employees represent future potential. Experienced employees represent accumulated value. A Chief Human Capacity Officer (CHCO) can connect the two by asking how people can continue becoming more capable throughout their careers.

That requires intentional investment. The question for you and your organization: are your people worth the intentional investment?