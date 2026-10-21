Keep Your Business Projects Moving with Microsoft Project 2024—on Sale for Just $49.97

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TL;DR: Get Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for Windows for just $49.97 (MSRP $1,129.99) and manage business projects, timelines, tasks, and resources with a lifetime license.

Growing a business is exciting, but keeping every project, person, and priority on track takes some serious organization. Between deadlines, team assignments, budgets, and client expectations, even a well-planned project can get complicated.

Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for Windows is now just $49.97 (MSRP $1,129.99) during this Microsoft Flash Sale, offering business owners and project managers a powerful way to stay organized.

Whether you’re managing client deliverables, coordinating a growing team, or overseeing multiple business initiatives, Microsoft Project helps turn big plans into manageable tasks.

Pre-built templates make it easier to get started, while Gantt charts and multiple timelines clearly show project schedules. Task dependencies automatically inform start and end dates, helping teams understand how changes affect the overall plan.

For business leaders, visibility is especially valuable. Built-in reports, including Burndown and Resource Overview, help you monitor progress and communicate updates to stakeholders.

You can also establish project baselines to compare actual progress against your original plan, making it easier to identify delays and adjust priorities.

Resource management tools let you explore what-if scenarios before changing assignments. Timesheets can capture time spent on project and non-project work, providing useful information for payroll and invoicing.

Microsoft Project also supports syncing with Project Online and Project Server. For team communication, the Microsoft Teams for Business integration lets you check colleagues’ availability and start conversations, though Teams requires a separate license.

The software is also compatible with Office 2024 and Office LTSC.

Unlike an ongoing subscription, this lifetime license is a one-time purchase for one Windows PC. Keep in mind that the license is linked to the device rather than your Microsoft account.

For entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to bring more structure to their operations, Microsoft Project offers professional planning and reporting tools without recurring software payments.

Get Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for Windows for just $49.97 (MSRP $1,129.99) for a limited time.

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