Meet the $59.99 Silent Bitcoin Miner That Fits on Your Desk

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TL;DR: Explore solo Bitcoin mining with the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner for $59.99 (MSRP $149.99).

Bitcoin mining usually brings to mind massive warehouses packed with expensive computers. But what about a mining device that is small enough to sit on your desk? The BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner is on sale for just $59.99 (MSRP $149.99) for a limited time, offering entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts a compact way to explore solo Bitcoin mining.

Rather than operating like a conventional large-scale mining setup, BlockChance works by continuously generating solo-mining tickets for a chance to earn a Bitcoin block reward.

It’s essentially a probability-based approach to mining, where each submitted ticket represents another chance to find a winning block.

The device delivers a 1,000 KH/s hashrate, approximately 18 times higher than typical ticket miners, according to the product specifications. That means more ticket submissions, although winning remains extremely unlikely.

For business owners who are interested in emerging technology, BlockChance offers an opportunity to experiment with Bitcoin mining without investing in a warehouse full of equipment.

The standalone design makes setup straightforward. Connect it to Wi-Fi, plug it in, and let it run without a dedicated computer.

A built-in 2.8-inch touchscreen displays real-time statistics, including hashrate, ticket submissions, and mining information. The device also features Bluetooth connectivity and supports over-the-air firmware updates.

Its compact construction, quiet cooling system, and approximately 18W power consumption make it suitable for a desktop setup.

Of course, there’s an important distinction between exploring mining technology and building a reliable revenue stream. According to the supplied estimates, the probability of winning is approximately 1 in 6.5 million per day, or 1 in 17,800 annually. Those odds can change with Bitcoin network difficulty and overall hashrate, and there is no guaranteed Bitcoin payout.

The appeal is the chance to participate in solo mining with a small, self-contained device—not predictable earnings.

Get the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner for $59.99 (MSRP $149.99) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.