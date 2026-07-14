Oxylabs Takes $130 Million to Accelerate Data Infrastructure Ambitions in the AI Agent Era

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After more than a decade of bootstrapped growth, Oxylabs is taking outside capital for the first time as the rapid development of AI agents accelerates the growing demand for the web data infrastructure the company has spent years building.

The Lithuania-founded technology company has received a $130 million investment from private equity firm Warburg Pincus, valuing the Oxylabs group at $3.6 billion. The deal places Oxylabs among Lithuania’s highest-valued technology companies and gives the business additional capital to expand its data platform as AI developers build systems that increasingly need access to current information from the open web.

Oxylabs says it has reached $350 million in annual recurring revenue and its platform is used by more than 350,000 technology teams worldwide. The company has remained bootstrapped since its founding in 2015, making the Warburg Pincus deal a significant change in how it plans to finance its next stage of growth.

“As AI agents begin to navigate the web far more than humans ever have, the future belongs to the data infrastructure that grounds these systems in real-time, interruption-free knowledge,” Oxylabs CEO Vytautas Savickas said.

The timing of the investment is closely tied to the growing infrastructure requirements across data-driven industries and especially surrounding agentic AI. AI models can contain extensive learned information, but agents designed to monitor markets, conduct research, compare products, or complete online tasks need access to information that changes continuously.

That creates a different technical problem from training a model on a large collection of historical data. An agent operating in real time has to navigate websites, retrieve current information, and continue working when the structure of the web changes. As more companies deploy autonomous systems, the number of machine-driven interactions with the internet could increase substantially.

Oxylabs has spent the past decade developing infrastructure for large-scale access to public web data. Its global network handles billions of requests daily, while its products are used across e-commerce intelligence, cybersecurity, travel, brand protection, and other industries where current online information can influence business decisions.

AI is now adding another source of demand to that existing market.

“The next generation of AI won’t be powered by static indexes that only capture yesterday’s internet,” Savickas said. “For it to work at enterprise grade, the infrastructure behind them is key: the scale, speed, reliability, and compliance required to make open-web knowledge usable in real-time production.”

Oxylabs built and is now developing its product portfolio around those requirements, including web index and headless browser technologies intended to support developers building AI agents and other applications that interact directly with the web.

Warburg Pincus is investing as the company looks to expand its infrastructure and strengthen its global network. The private equity firm cited Oxylabs’ technology, compliance practices, and established relationships with large enterprise customers as important parts of the investment case.

“Oxylabs has established itself as a leader in data infrastructure through its sophisticated, robust, and compliant technology and expansive network,” said Allison Ross, principal at Warburg Pincus. “We are excited to support the Oxylabs team as they continue to expand their offering to help their blue-chip customers access and unlock data-driven insights.”

The investment also gives Oxylabs more flexibility to pursue acquisitions and partnerships. The company acquired Webshare Software in 2022 and ScrapingBee in 2025, transactions that expanded its product offering and reach within the developer community.

Oxylabs CFO Jurgis Rudgalvis said the company plans to continue looking for corporate development opportunities that can add technology and products to its broader ecosystem.

The decision to accept outside capital after more than 10 years is notable because Oxylabs had already reached substantial scale without institutional investment. Its revenue results, more than 160 patents, and existing customer base give the company a different starting position from many AI infrastructure businesses raising capital to develop an initial commercial market.

For Oxylabs, the new investment is intended to accelerate an established business as the profile of its underlying technology changes. Web data access has long supported industries that monitor prices, protect brands, investigate threats, and analyze markets. Agentic AI could place similar infrastructure beneath a much larger number of automated applications.

The deal also carries significance for Lithuania’s technology sector. Oxylabs is the second unicorn to emerge from the Tesonet accelerator and, at a $3.6 billion valuation, has become one of the country’s most valuable technology companies and probably the highest-valued one in the history of such web data infrastructure platforms.

“This achievement shows that Europe has the potential to build sovereign, world-class technology that top AI developers depend on,” Savickas said. “At the same time, it is a moment of pride for Lithuania, demonstrating that market-leading companies like Oxylabs can be built by the relentless work of our talents.”

Oxylabs still has to execute on the opportunity created by agentic AI. Developers are experimenting with different approaches to real-time retrieval and browser interaction, while questions around reliability and responsible web data access remain important as automated systems generate greater volumes of activity.

The Warburg Pincus investment gives Oxylabs additional resources to compete as those technical standards develop. It also gives the company its first institutional investor at a point when the infrastructure it has built over the past decade is becoming more closely connected to one of technology’s fastest-growing areas.

Oxylabs did not need outside capital to reach $350 million in recurring revenue. Its decision to raise $130 million now suggests the company believes the market forming around AI agents is large enough to justify changing a funding strategy that worked for more than a decade.