This Like-New MacBook Air Is Just $312.99 Right Now

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TL;DR: Get an ultra-reliable travel or everyday computer with this refurbished 2020 Apple MacBack Air for $312.99, 68% off the $999 retail price.

Looking for a laptop you can rely on? Look no more — this refurbished 2020 Apple MacBook Air is just $312.99, a massive 68% savings on the regular price of $999.

Whether you’re looking for a sturdy computer that you can confidently throw in your travel bag for presentations and video calls, the MacBook Air has it covered. If what you need instead is a reliable, easy-to-use laptop that can handle daily work processing, gaming, and multitasking, great news: It can do that, too.

The MacBook Air 2020 comes with all the features you need for everyday computing, including:

With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast SSD storage to power browsing, presenting, all your day-to-day needs

10th generation Intel Core 13 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, giving you crisp and vibrant visuals for games and designs

It also has a backlit keyboard that reduces eye strain and makes your device easier to use in low-light conditions, and the added security of the built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor for unlocking the laptop and verifying purchases and changes.

The reason you’re getting such a low price on such a powerful computing package? This model is refurbished, meaning that while it’s been previously used, it’s been repaired and restored. This model has an A rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition, with either no or minimual scuffing and the

Whether you’re a small-business owner, an executive, or a road warrior, you need a computer that can keep up with you — and one that won’t break the bank. This refurbished laptop is a smart buy: You’re getting a fast and reliable product and you’re getting it at a massive discount.

Get a refurbished 2020 Apple Macback Air for $312.99 (reg. $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.