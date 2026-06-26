Two Entrepreneurs Explain Why Telegram Is at the Center of the Internet’s Most Important Transformation Yet

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The technology industry has been dominated by a handful of platforms that control how people communicate, discover content, conduct business, and interact online. While this model created some of the world’s most valuable companies, it also concentrated unprecedented influence over the digital lives of billions of people.

Entrepreneurs and investors Jason Falovitch and Jonathan Rosen believe a different model is emerging, one built on ownership, direct participation, privacy, and digital sovereignty. Rather than relying on centralized platforms to control digital interactions, they believe the next generation of technology will empower users, creators, developers, and businesses to operate more freely within open ecosystems. In their view, no platform is better positioned to lead that transformation than Telegram.

If Steve Jobs was the defining physical product genius of his generation, Pavel Durov is the defining digital product genius of his. Jobs transformed the devices people used to communicate. Durov is transforming the digital networks through which people communicate.

Photo credit: Jason Falovitch

What began as a messaging application has evolved into one of the world’s most powerful digital and social ecosystems. With more than 1 billion monthly active users, more than 500 million daily active users, and 2.5 million new users joining every day, Telegram has become a platform where communication, commerce, payments, blockchain⁠, communities, artificial intelligence, and digital ownership increasingly converge. Today, it ranks among the 5 largest apps in the world and has become a destination for users seeking greater privacy, freedom of expression, and control over their digital lives. Few technology companies have successfully combined such scale, utility, and growth.

While Telegram is often compared to WhatsApp, the comparison increasingly feels outdated. WhatsApp remains a messaging application operating within Meta’s ecosystem, where user data, advertising interests, and broader corporate objectives inevitably influence the platform’s direction. Telegram, by contrast, has evolved into one of the world’s most comprehensive digital ecosystems, built around privacy, freedom, and user autonomy. The two platforms are no longer competing on the same playing field. Telegram’s faster growth reflects a shift toward platforms that offer greater freedom, innovation, and opportunity. Increasingly, users are not choosing between two messaging apps. They are choosing between a platform built for the internet of the past and one built for the internet of the future.

The numbers alone are difficult to ignore. Telegram continues to grow at a pace rarely seen among platforms of its size, guided by the long-term vision of its sole shareholder and founder, Pavel Durov, one of the most influential product designers and technology leaders of the digital era. Unlike many of the world’s largest technology companies, which are often shaped by competing corporate interests and shareholder pressures, Telegram remains one of the few global platforms still driven by a founder’s vision rather than financial engineering, allowing it to prioritize innovation, user freedom, privacy, and long-term value creation above short-term profit maximization.

This commitment has not come without consequence. Over the past decade, Durov has repeatedly found himself at the center of battles over privacy, censorship, surveillance, and government access to digital communications, including high-profile disputes with authorities in Russia, France, and numerous other jurisdictions.

His experience mirrors a broader trend confronting many of the world’s most influential technology leaders. Elon Musk, through his ownership of X, Starlink, and other ventures, has increasingly found himself in direct conflict with governments seeking greater influence over digital infrastructure and public discourse. Across Europe in particular, regulators have intensified efforts to impose new content moderation requirements, platform accountability standards, and speech-related regulations on large technology platforms. Musk has openly challenged many of these initiatives, arguing that they risk eroding free expression and concentrating excessive power in the hands of government authorities and unelected regulators.

While Musk and Durov operate very different businesses, they have become emblematic of the same underlying debate: who ultimately controls the digital public square. Both have resisted demands they believe compromise user autonomy, privacy, or freedom of expression. Both have faced significant political, legal, and regulatory pressure as a result. And both have become increasingly controversial figures precisely because they are willing to challenge governments on issues that most technology companies prefer to avoid.

It is perhaps no coincidence that two of the most prominent advocates for digital freedom have increasingly found themselves in the crosshairs of regulators around the world. As governments seek greater oversight of online platforms and digital communications, the conflicts surrounding Musk and Durov are not merely disputes between individuals and regulators. They are defining battles over the future relationship between citizens, governments, and the technologies that increasingly shape modern life.

While much of the technology industry remains focused on the platforms that defined the last decade, Falovitch and Rosen believe Telegram is defining the future. In their view, Telegram is no longer just a technology company or a messaging platform. It is becoming a foundational layer of the modern internet and a blueprint for a freer, more open, and more sovereign digital world where individuals, not governments or institutions, hold the power.