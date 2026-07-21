The Interview Is the Cheapest Insurance You’ll Ever Buy — So Why Are You Winging It?

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Key Takeaways Technical gaps close in weeks; character gaps compound until your best people quit.u003cbru003e

Ask every candidate the same questions — otherwise you just remember who you liked.u003cbru003e

The wrong hire costs customers and culture; being short-handed only costs overtime.

Ask anyone who has spent real time hiring, and they’ll have a story. The phone screen where the candidate was clearly shopping — you could hear the checkout beeps. The one where kids were screaming in the background, and the candidate kept asking you to repeat the question.

We laugh about those, then go right back to running interviews the way we always have: no plan, no scorecard, no consistent questions. Just a conversation, a gut feeling and an offer letter.

That’s how bad hires happen — not because you’re a poor judge of people, but because you gave yourself nothing to judge against. I’ve spent years building hiring software for small and mid-sized businesses, and I’ve watched hundreds of owners make the same unforced errors. The fix is free. It’s structure, and it takes an afternoon to build.

Hire for character. Screen for competence.

Given a choice between a technically excellent candidate with questionable soft skills and a coachable, reliable person with a skills gap, take the person. The reasoning isn’t sentimental. You can teach someone to run a service call or close a ticket. You cannot teach someone to show up on time, take feedback without sulking or not be rude to your best customer. Technical gaps close in weeks. Character gaps don’t close at all — they compound, and your existing team pays the price. Your best people leave first. They always do.

This isn’t an argument for hiring whoever seems nicest. It’s an argument for order of operations: verify they can do the work, then decide based on who they are.

Four stages, each with a job

You don’t need an eight-round gauntlet. You need four, and if a stage isn’t eliminating anyone, it’s a waste of your afternoon.

The phone screen (10–15 minutes) exists to kill the obvious no’s fast. Screen for four things: Do they meet the hard requirements? Are their pay expectations in your range — ask now, not in round three? Can they answer the question you actually asked? And did they show up on time for a scheduled call, which is the lowest bar in existence? The structured interview (45–60 minutes) exists to produce comparable evidence. Same questions, same order, every candidate. When four finalists answer the same eight questions, you can lay the answers side by side. When you freestyle, all you remember is who you liked — and “who you liked” is usually just “who reminded you of yourself.” The practical (30–90 minutes) exists because interviews reward the confident, not the competent. Give a real, small task — paid if it’s substantial. Have a technician diagnose a rigged-up problem in the shop. Have a salesperson sell your service back to you. You’ll learn more in 30 minutes of this than in three hours of talking. References (20 minutes) confirm or kill. Most owners skip them because they’re hand-picked and therefore “useless.” Call anyway — the trick is asking a question a friendly reference can’t dodge.

The questions worth stealing

Pick eight to ten and use the same set every time.

On reliability — for most small businesses, this is the whole ballgame. You’re not hiring for genius; you’re hiring for someone who shows up: “Tell me about the last time you were late or missed a shift.” Everyone has been late. Watch for ownership versus excuses. “Never” is a lie or a blind spot.

On coachability: “Tell me about a time you got hard feedback. What did you do with it?” Defensiveness in the retelling is defensiveness on the job. Listen for what actually changed.

On how they treat people: “Tell me about the angriest customer you’ve dealt with.” Do they de-escalate or match energy? Did they take it personally?

To close, every time: “If we made you an offer today, is there anything that would stop you from saying yes?” That surfaces the counteroffer and the childcare problem before you’re blindsided.

And for the reference call: “On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely would you be to hire this person again?” Then stop talking. Anything below an 8 gets one follow-up: “What would it take to make it a 10?” The silence is where the truth lives.

Score it — don’t sense it

Rate each candidate 1 to 5 on reliability, coachability, customer-facing ability, technical competence and team fit. Score independently before anyone on your team speaks — the moment someone says “I really liked her,” every number in the room moves.

And set your bar before you interview anyone. Write down what a hire-worthy score looks like while you’re calm, so you can hold yourself to it when you’re desperate.

The hardest discipline: knowing when to pass

Here’s the scenario that quietly eats small businesses alive. You post a job. Six people apply. Two ghost you, one is unqualified. That leaves three, none of them great — but you’re short-handed, and your best employee is working Saturdays. So you hire the least-bad option and tell yourself you’ll manage them up.

You won’t. Ninety days from now you’ll be rehiring the same role, having already paid for the recruiting, the onboarding, the payroll, the mistakes they made on your customers, and the morale hit to everyone who covered for them.

No employee costs you overtime and stress. The wrong employee costs you customers, culture and the good people who quit because of them. Only one of those is recoverable. Sometimes it is better to hire no one and keep trying than to hire the wrong person.

When the pool is thin, the answer isn’t a lower bar

If you’re staring at three mediocre applicants, the problem started upstream. Don’t lower the bar — fix the posting. Is the job title what people actually search for? “Rockstar Comfort Advisor” gets almost no searches; “HVAC Service Technician” gets thousands. Is the pay range in the post? Leaving it out doesn’t create intrigue; it creates a scroll-past. And how fast do you respond? Strong candidates are hired within days. If your first contact takes a week, you’re only interviewing the people nobody else wanted.

Fix the top of the funnel, and the “who do I settle for?” problem tends to solve itself. The interview you’re already running is the cheapest insurance policy available to you. Most owners are letting it expire unused.