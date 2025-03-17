Are You Leaving Work Before 5 P.M.? You're Not Alone, the Workday Is Actually Getting Shorter, According to a New Report. ActivTrak's newly released 2025 "State of the Workplace" report found that the average American workday is ending at around 4:39 p.m.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Data on nearly 200,000 employees' workplace behaviors revealed some new insights about how we work today.
  • While the workday is getting shorter, productivity is up.
  • The months with the most hours worked (around nine a day on average) were August and December.

In 2025, the traditional "9 to 5" is looking a little more like an "8 to 4."

ActivTrak's newly released 2025 State of the Workplace report found that the average American workday is ending at around 4:39 p.m. and starting at around 8 a.m. Meanwhile, the report notes that two years ago, people weren't leaving their desks (or home offices) until around 5:21 p.m.

"These are healthy numbers," said Gabriela Mauch, the head of ActivTrak's Productivity Lab, per Bloomberg. "We've adapted to a traditional workday on average while offering flexibility and fluidity in a way that meets employees where they are."

Related: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Only One Group Is Complaining About Returning to the Office

ActivTrak looked at data on nearly 200,000 employees working at 777 companies, tracking workplace behaviors from productivity bursts to clock-out times. The data revealed that productivity has gone up by about 2%, and employees tend to work in productive 24-minute bursts.

The months with the most hours worked (around nine a day on average) were August and December. Mauch noted to Bloomberg that August was due to a post-vacation work rush and December because of the end-of-year push. February and October, meanwhile, had the shortest workday lengths (8 hours and 35 minutes), according to the report.

And despite the major return-to-office push, the report found a big win for fully remote employees: They are the most productive workers.

"Remote-only workers have the highest daily productivity (+29 mins) vs. other worker types," the report notes.

Related: What Is 'Task Masking'? Young Workers Retaliate Against Return-to-Office Mandates With a Viral Strategy.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Four Seasons Is Offering a $200,000 Private Jet Tour of Its Hotels — Including the 3 Featured in 'The White Lotus'

The luxury hotel chain reportedly said yes to Season 1 of the show before seeing a script. The move was a big marketing win.

By Erin Davis
Money & Finance

How Golden Visas and Second Passports Are Transforming Wealth Strategies

As financial strategies evolve, golden visas and second passports have emerged as essential tools for safeguarding wealth, optimizing tax exposure and ensuring personal freedom.

By Andreas Jones
Leadership

Lack of Accountability Is the Silent Productivity Killer. Here's How to Stop It From Derailing Your Business.

Here's how to create a workplace where accountability thrives.

By Dayna Williams
Business News

'A Game Changer': Klarna Becomes Walmart's Exclusive Buy-Now-Pay-Later Provider

A Klarna loan option through One Pay will soon be available when checking out at Walmart.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

Your AI Coworker is Here to Help — Let It Become Your Sales Superpower

The future of sales lies in combining AI with human connection, empowering salespeople to build deeper, trust-based relationships.

By Nick Smith