How We Chose America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops In 2026

This story appears in the September 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Is there a business in your community that you’re proud to be a patron of?

If so, we’d bet it’s a mom-and-pop shop. There’s just something that feels good about giving your hard-earned money to a small, independent business run by people dedicated to the city or town you call home. (And there’s something even better about being the person who owns and runs one of those businesses!) The entrepreneurs behind these local establishments add color, history, and real human faces to Main Street.

That’s why, every year, we publish our America’s Favorite Mom & Pop Shops® list. It’s our way of celebrating America’s most beloved local businesses and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. We start with strict criteria: We only consider independently owned, brick-and-mortar U.S. businesses with no more than four locations. From there, we consider a range of factors: How long the establishment has been in business, how unique its offerings are, how much its owners give back to their communities, how often customers leave reviews or engage with the brand’s social media accounts. We then make sure to highlight all types of local businesses across all 50 states.

Of course, there are thousands more amazing businesses that deserve the spotlight too — which is what future lists are for. This year, though, we found that our honorees all have something in common: They go to great lengths to lend a personal touch to every transaction. And in a time when business can feel increasingly impersonal, that’s worth emulating.