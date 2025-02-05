There was a secretive heist over the weekend in Pennsylvania, and the thieves got away with what police estimated to be $40,000 worth of goods. Except it wasn't jewelry or art or electronics. It was eggs. Around 100,000 of them.

Avian flu is causing an egg shortage and it has turned the delicate breakfast staple into a delicacy. In December, egg prices were up almost 37% from the previous year. New data from the USDA predicts it will continue to increase another 20% in 2025.

This has led to a run on baby chicks at feed stores and an "egg rush" at Costco as shoppers fill their carts to stock up. Now, thieves are targeting distribution trailers like the one reportedly earmarked Saturday night at Pete & Gerry's Organics.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Pete & Gerry's said: "We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible." A state police spokesperson told the outlet on Tuesday that further details still could not be provided and an investigation is underway.

Restaurants around the country are rethinking their menus amid the crisis.

On Tuesday, Waffle House revealed that it was adding a temporary 50 cent per egg surcharge at all of its 2,000 locations.

Egg yolks have long been called "liquid gold" in recipes, though the meaning now has certainly changed.