'Restaurants Are Being Forced to Make Difficult Decisions': Waffle House Is Adding a Per Egg Surcharge Egg shortages are causing prices to skyrocket.

By Erin Davis

Waffle House is famous for more than the food—the restaurant chain is used as a barometer to determine the severity of local storms and is pretty much the catalyst for Reddit's existence. It also sells 272 million eggs per year.

Now, the 24-hour roadside stalwart is making a statement about the breakfast staple—by adding a 50-cent surcharge (per egg) to orders nationwide.

Waffle House notes, "Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary, targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices."

Waffle House reps said the "continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices."

"Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions," the statement added.

The chain also posted signs in restaurants with the news.

Egg prices have increased by 50% over the past year, and in some cities, like New York, customers might be paying $1 per egg at the grocery store—a dozen cage-free eggs at Whole Foods were selling for $11.99.

And it's not just hitting Waffle House. Local news outlets from Tampa, Florida to Upstate New York report that area restaurants are grappling with rising prices by making changes in-house, from switching suppliers to even changing recipes.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Salesforce Is Laying Off Over 1,000 Employees. Here's What We Know.

The layoffs affect Salesforce employees in unspecified divisions.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

His 6-Figure Side Hustle Fills a 'Glaring' Gap for Coffee Drinkers — Now It's 'Taken On a Life of Its Own'

Ryan Schneider already had one coffee-related business. Then the lightbulb went off for another.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

5 Key Digital Marketing Statistics to Improve Your Law Firm's Strategy in 2025

In 2025, law firms must embrace the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape to stay competitive and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

By Chris Dreyer
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Every Single One of These Countries Wants to Make Deal': How President Donald Trump's Tariffs Are Transforming Trade With Mexico, Canada and China

Canada and Mexico have made concessions, the White House announced, while China plans retaliation as its tariffs go into effect.

By David James
Operations & Logistics

Time Is Money — Here's How to Leverage It to Add Value to a Product

Don't let time be an afterthought. Learn to use it wisely in product development and drive profitability.

By Cheri Beranek