The faster you can learn and remember, the more productive you can be.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What do Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have in common? Besides enormous wealth. They're both speed readers, and they both attribute speed reading as a key reason for their success. After all, the faster you can read, the faster you can process information, take action, and see results.

Speed is important in business, especially in a world full of disruptors aiming to make a quick buck before industry pros can innovate to compete with them. You have to work fast in 21st century business, so you have to learn fast and have a razor-sharp memory.

Are you ready to do just that? Learn How to Learn 10x Faster & Boost Your Memory is on sale for just $24.99.

This one-hour course is led by Earlp Sendan, a product and project management professional with ten years of experience in digital media, telecommunications, and manufacturing. In his work, he's specialized in continuous improvement, which requires significant memory training and the ability to adapt fast.

In this course, Sendan teaches the advanced memory techniques he's learned to make committing information to memory faster and more permanent. Using the resource documents, you can learn how to add memory techniques to your daily routines so you slowly develop your cognitive ability over time. As you continue your study, you'll realize the potential of your memory and begin to learn and retain information even better.

Become a better learner, develop a stronger memory, and see how far it takes you. Right now, you can get Learn How to Learn 10x Faster & Boost Your Memory for just $24.