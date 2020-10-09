Get All Access for $5/mo

This $24 Memory Course Could Change Your Career The faster you can learn and remember, the more productive you can be.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tima Miroshnichenko

What do Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have in common? Besides enormous wealth. They're both speed readers, and they both attribute speed reading as a key reason for their success. After all, the faster you can read, the faster you can process information, take action, and see results.

Speed is important in business, especially in a world full of disruptors aiming to make a quick buck before industry pros can innovate to compete with them. You have to work fast in 21st century business, so you have to learn fast and have a razor-sharp memory.

Are you ready to do just that? Learn How to Learn 10x Faster & Boost Your Memory is on sale for just $24.99.

This one-hour course is led by Earlp Sendan, a product and project management professional with ten years of experience in digital media, telecommunications, and manufacturing. In his work, he's specialized in continuous improvement, which requires significant memory training and the ability to adapt fast.

In this course, Sendan teaches the advanced memory techniques he's learned to make committing information to memory faster and more permanent. Using the resource documents, you can learn how to add memory techniques to your daily routines so you slowly develop your cognitive ability over time. As you continue your study, you'll realize the potential of your memory and begin to learn and retain information even better.

Become a better learner, develop a stronger memory, and see how far it takes you. Right now, you can get Learn How to Learn 10x Faster & Boost Your Memory for just $24.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Cannot Stop Crying': Hooters Employees Shocked After Dozens of Restaurants Suddenly Close Without Warning

The chain is the latest fast-casual restaurant to face difficult decisions amid inflation.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

Save on This Smart Plug for Apple Home — Three-Pack for Just $70

Apple Home allows you to control and automate devices throughout your home.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Netflix Updated Its Famous Employee 'Keeper Test' in a New Culture Memo — Here's What's Changed

Netflix has a new, briefer version of its infamous 129-slide PowerPoint on company culture, originally published in 2009.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Supercharge Your Team's Creativity With This Powerful Brainstorming Technique

Creativity may come naturally to some people. For the rest of us, there are powerful tools to shift our perspectives, like SCAMPER.

By Dennis Consorte
Business Process

If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Understand Your People — Here's Why the Best Entrepreneurs Make Time to Understand Their Employees

Entrepreneurs who quickly identify people's working styles have the best chance of getting the right people in the right seats to scale.

By Chris Savage