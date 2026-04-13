This Apple Product Has a 10-Week Wait Time — And It’s Been Around Forever

Apple Store employees say they can barely keep it in stock, but it’s not the latest iPhone. The Mac mini, Apple’s $599 desktop, has become a surprise hit among AI hobbyists even though it’s been around for years. Shipping estimates for certain configurations stretch 10 to 12 weeks.

The reason? Hobbyists are using it to run OpenClaw, which operates computers autonomously, handling tasks like browsing websites and signing into accounts without constant input. AI enthusiasts prefer the Mac mini because it runs models locally for privacy, costs less during a memory price surge and works in the background without needing an attached display.

Tech research firm Omdia estimated Mac mini shipments grew by double digits in 2025. App developer Clément Sauvage told CNN that he runs three Mac minis — one for personal operations, another for development, and a third coordinating tasks between machines. The device has spawned its own subculture, with lobster-themed stands on Etsy and global OpenClaw conferences drawing massive crowds.