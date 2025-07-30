U.S. Economy Grew More Than Expected, According to Federal Data: 'Broadly Indicative of a Healthy Economy' ADP also reported on Wednesday that hiring rebounded.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

According to new data reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department, the gross domestic product grew 3% for the April through June period, marking a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

"The word of the summer for the economy is 'resilient,'" said the Chief Economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, Heather Long, to CNBC. "The consumer is hanging in there, but still on edge until the trade deals are done."

Related: This Meta Product Unexpectedly Tripled in Revenue Over the Past Year: 'Major Milestones'

Graphic by ELSA RANCEL,PAZ PIZARRO,JONATHAN WALTER/AFP | Getty Images

Hiring rebounds

On Wednesday, ADP reported that hiring improved at private companies. Payrolls reversed a June loss of 23,000 jobs with a seasonally adjusted 104,000 increase, totaling a 64,000 increase and exceeding Wall Street's expectations. (June was revised from 33,000.)

ADP chief economist Nela Richardson told CNBC that their data is "broadly indicative of a healthy economy."

"Employers have grown more optimistic that consumers, the backbone of the economy, will remain resilient," Richardson said.

Will the Fed cut rates?

EY-Parthenon Chief Economist Gregory Daco expects the Fed will not lower rates at Wednesday's meeting.

"The Fed will remain on hold at the July FOMC meeting with potential dissents from two governors, but it is likely to signal optionality for a September rate cut given the expected slowdown in labor market momentum in the months ahead," Daco told Entrepreneur in an email.

Daco said they expect "real GDP growth to slow to just 0.9% year-over-year by Q4 2025."

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

These Brothers Started a Business to Improve an Everyday Task. They Made Their First Products in the Garage — Now They've Raised Over $100 Million.

Coulter and Trent Lewis had an early research breakthrough that helped them solve for the right problem.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

3 Things I Wish I Knew When I Founded a Company 20 Years Ago

If I could sit down with a new B2B founder today, these are the three conversations I'd make sure we had — the same ones I wish someone had with me early on.

By David Boice
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Starbucks Is Betting on Protein Cold Foam and a 'Sugar Reduction' to Turn Around Lagging Sales. Here's a Look at the Sweeping Changes.

Starbucks' CEO Brian Niccol plans to revive sales through a spate of company-wide changes.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Why Some Legacy Brands Stay Relevant While Others Fade Into Obscurity

Here's how legacy brands can stay relevant by combining cultural capital with innovation and strategic infrastructure.

By Evan Kuhn
Franchise

10 No-Office-Required Businesses You Can Start for as Little as $5,000

With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.

By Carl Stoffers