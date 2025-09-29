She Let ChatGPT Pick Her Lottery Numbers. She Won.

Key Takeaways Carrie Edwards won $150,000 on a Powerball lottery ticket in September.

Edwards said she used ChatGPT to pick the numbers.

She immediately donated the winnings to three “deeply personal” causes.

ChatGPT and other AI models can do a variety of tasks, from summarizing legalese to writing code. Now, it’s apparently picking winning lottery numbers.

Virginia resident Carrie Edwards matched four of five Powerball numbers in the September 8 drawing, plus the Powerball. She ended up winning $150,000 (instead of $50,000) because she paid $1 extra for the “Power Play” option. But she didn’t select her numbers through the quick pick; instead, she used AI.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, ChatGPT, talk to me. Do you have numbers for me?‘” Edwards said at a press conference.

Edwards immediately donated all of her prize in three $50,000 gifts to charities that are “deeply personal” to her, she said.

“I feel blessed that this unexpected lottery win can serve a greater purpose,” she said. “I knew I needed to give it all away because I’ve been so blessed, and I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people.”

The causes are the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, in memory of her late husband, who died from the disorder; Shalom Farms, a farm and food justice organization in Richmond; and the Navy-Marine Relief Society, which provides assistance for service members (active duty and veterans) and their families.

“All of us at the Lottery are delighted to see this prize being shared with worthy causes, due to the wonderful generosity of Carrie Edwards,” said Khalid Jones, executive director of the Virginia Lottery.

