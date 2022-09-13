Have you ever sent a text message to the wrong person? Butt-dialed a text to your boss at 1 am? Or sent an important message with loads of embarrassing autocorrections or wrong information?

These message fails are part of life in 2022. But some modicum of relief is on the way. If you use iMessage on , you can now fix your mistake after hitting send.

Apple released the iOS 16 software update for iPhones today. The update comes with loads of new features, but the one everyone is talking about is the ability to edit a message you just sent or unsend a recent message altogether.

How the New Messaging Feature Works

The new iMessage allows you to edit any message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. Those on the receiving end can see a record of edits made to the message.

You can also unsend and delete a message completely two minutes after sending it.

Some other nifty features include marking messages as unread when you don't have time to respond but want to remember to get back to someone and recovering recently deleted messages for up to 30 days after deleting them.

Other updates worth noting

The iMessage update is not the only feature Apple is touting. Some others:

New ways to personalize your Lock Screen with photos, new fonts, and customized widgets.

A new setup for Focus that lets you control the apps and people you want to receive notifications from by either allowing them or silencing them.

The ability to watch a video or listen to a song with friends while chatting about it in Messages

IOS 16 is available for everyone with an iPhone released in 2017 or later.