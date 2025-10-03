Buffett has been CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970.

Key Takeaways Berkshire Hathaway filed to formally separate Warren Buffett’s current two roles, CEO and executive chairman, to pave the way for a new top leader.

Buffett informed investors in May that he was stepping down as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Greg Abel is expected to take over as CEO of Berkshire.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is getting ready for a change in leadership.

The investing conglomerate, based in Omaha, wrote in a new regulatory filing that its board voted earlier this week to formally separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer, effective immediately, per CNBC.

Buffett has been CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970.

Related: Warren Buffett Says to Forget About 10,000 Hours of Practice — If You Want to Master Something, Do This Instead

In May, Buffett, 95, announced at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting that he would be stepping down as CEO on Jan. 1, 2026, and named Greg Abel as his successor.

Abel, 63, has been Berkshire’s vice chairman for non-insurance operations since 2018. Buffett will keep the Executive Chairman title.

Greg Abel during a shareholders’ shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Friday, April 29, 2022. Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Berkshire is the No. 11 most valuable company in the world, at press time, with a market cap of $1.081 trillion.

Buffett is also in the eleventh spot, personally, on the world’s richest people list, with a net worth of $149 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The majority of his fortune is tied to his stake in Berkshire.

Earlier this week, Buffett led Berkshire’s biggest deal in three years, and likely his last as CEO, to buy OxyChem, a petrochemical unit within Occidental Petroleum, for $9.7 billion.