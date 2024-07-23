Get All Access for $5/mo

Ryan Serhant, Who's Sold $10 Billion in Real Estate Over 16 Years, Swears By His '1,000-Minute Rule' The key premise of the 1,000 minutes is not to let any one obstacle derail your day.

By Dan Latu

Key Takeaways

  • In his early real estate career, Ryan Serhant was overwhelmed by the requirement to be his own boss.
  • He said he uses a tool he invented called the "1,000-minute rule" to manage his time effectively.
  • It helps him block out times in his workday for both shorter- and longer-term goals.
Crystal Cox | Business Insider
Ryan Serhant poses at the headquarters of his namesake brokerage in Manhattan.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

When Ryan Serhant started his career in 2008, he had a daunting realization: Real-estate agents are entirely on their own.

Unlike in the corporate world, where a boss might dictate your schedule, agents are responsible for structuring their own days to find new clients, hunt down leads, and close deals.

"There's no boss, there's no mentor," Serhant recalled to Business Insider. "You eat what you kill."

The high-stakes environment crystallized for Serhant exactly what he needed to prioritize: his time.

As his career progressed — earning $10 billion in sales over 16 years as an agent, opening his namesake brokerage, and listing the most expensive apartment in New York City, among other achievements — Serhant developed a north-star strategy: the 1,000-minute rule.

As Serhant sees it, everyone is given 24 hours, or 1,440 minutes, in a day. About 440 of those minutes (7.5 hours) are taken up by eating, sleeping, and family time. The remaining 1,000 minutes are the waking time each day anyone can apply to advancing their career and achieving their goals.

"The 1,000-minute rule helps me stay quick in my decision tree," Serhant explained.

He broke down how it works.

View each day as a time bank, with a fresh $1,000 deposit

With 1,000 minutes at his disposal each day, Serhant views his day in 15-minute chunks.

Those segments are then stacked to best meet Serhant's short-term goals, like business he needs to attend to for the upkeep of his firm, as well as long-term goals.

Running your own business, Serhant explained, involves both big ambitions, like his desire to become New York's top brokerage, and quick tasks.

"You always have to make small decisions, like, 'Do I eat now or do I eat later?'" Serhant told BI.

Ryan Serhant

Serhant. Crystal Cox/Business Insider

But critically, Serhant said it's important not to get too caught up in the small chunks of time.

Serhant sets major goals for his business at the beginning of the year, like a certain sales volume for his brokerage, and estimates the number of hours it will take to achieve those goals, he explained on his YouTube channel.

When it comes to allotting his time each day, he ties the 15-minute chunks back to those top-line goals.

The key premise of the 1,000 minutes is not to let any one obstacle derail your day.

Serhant likes to compare minutes to dollars. When something goes wrong, like a meeting that went nowhere or a showing that didn't result in a deal, he doesn't waste the whole day ruminating on the disappointment.

"If someone ruins $15, you're not throwing out $985, that's stupid," he explained. Similarly, if someone asks for an hour of Serhant's time, he thinks about its value in his overall day.

"Like, that's 60 Ryan dollars, you know?" he said.

The 1,000-minute rule can be grueling and rewarding

The biggest downside to the 1,000-minute rule is its inflexibility, Serhant told BI.

"Sometimes it is nice to have an hour-long conversation with somebody and not be as beholden to your calendar," he said. "Maybe one day I'll get there."

Ryan Serhant poses in front of the modern gray SoHo offices of his namesake brokerage.

Serhant opened the headquarters of his brokerage, in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, in 2021. Courtesy of Netflix via BI

But for now, it's important for the star broker to stay on the grind.

Serhant predicts that as young people embrace freelancing and earn multiple income streams, the 1,000-minute rule could help deal with the time-management challenges required to be your own boss.

Serhant hopes up-and-comers see the 1,000-minute rule as "a path towards greater honesty and authenticity about what you really want in life and where you want to be — in one, three, and five years from now."

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Raising Capital

Entrepreneurs aiming to establish thriving businesses must grasp the various types of capital available. By understanding these options, entrepreneurs can strategically raise funds to fuel growth, retain control or utilize assets effectively. This knowledge equips them to navigate market fluctuations, meet investor expectations and tailor financing strategies to their business needs.

By Shirl Penney
Business News

Delta Is Now Under Investigation as the Airline Continues to Cancel Flights After Mass Outage: 'Lost a Customer for Life'

On Tuesday morning, Delta canceled more than 12% of its total flight schedule.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Leadership

7 Strategies for Building a Strong Company Culture in a Hybrid Work Environment

This article provides strategies for building a strong and cohesive company culture in a hybrid work environment, articulating your mission and values, effective communication, inclusivity, employee engagement and flexible policies.

By Wei Hsu
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen
Business Models

Master the Art of Passive Income with Dan Go: Building Wealth Through Online Courses

Maximizing earnings with minimal effort: a simple guide to building and growing your online course business

By Terry Rice