Some Whole Foods Locations Are Experiencing Empty Shelves After a Main Distributor Was Hacked A Whole Foods distributor was hit with a cyberattack last week, and it has led to empty shelves in stores around the country.

By Erin Davis

Whole Foods shoppers are experiencing empty shelves after a major distributor for the grocer was hit with a cyberattack last week.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), which works with more than 11,000 suppliers and has over 28,000 employees, said it was hacked earlier this month, and it expects its systems to be back online by June 15, per Bloomberg. The company reported $31 billion in annual revenues in August 2024.

Meanwhile, the delay has led to barren shelves. Videos are starting to appear on TikTok, where viewers can see a notice posted on shelves (and on Reddit) that says the grocer is experiencing a "temporary out-of-stock issue."

A Whole Foods employee in Arkansas told CNN their "frozen cooler is empty, our bread hearth is bare, and customers are increasingly upset." The anonymous employee added that the team is "deep-cleaning our freezers" now that they have the chance because the "normally overstocked freezers are now completely bare."

In a statement, UNFI said it is working closely with its customers, suppliers, and associates "to minimize disruption as much as possible."

