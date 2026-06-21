Why Am I Not Getting Promoted? 3 Frustrating Reasons High Performers Get Passed Over

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“I keep getting passed over for promotions. Despite great performance reviews, I’m stuck at the same level and not being considered for senior roles.”

As a career and executive coach for tech leaders, I often hear this from high performers. They’re doing well in their jobs, but they feel frustrated and confused as to why they aren’t receiving the recognition they want or moving up at the speed they desire.

The truth is, strong performance is rarely enough to secure you a promotion, especially at large tech companies and fast-growing startups. These are the environments where many of the senior leaders I coach often work, and they’re where competition for advancement is especially intense. Let’s break down the most common reasons you might be overlooked and what you can do to increase your chances of stepping into the next level.

You’re underselling your impact

One of the biggest mistakes leaders make is failing to advocate for themselves. Despite impressive accomplishments, the tech leaders I coach often assume their work will “speak for itself” and worry that talking about their impact will be perceived as arrogant. The reality is that when you effectively communicate your value, it comes off as confident, not ego-driven.

Cultural backgrounds, upbringings and personal preferences all shape how comfortable we feel talking about our achievements. You don’t need to become someone you’re not, but at the same time, your work cannot advocate for itself. Someone needs to translate it into impact, and if you want a promotion, that someone needs to be you. This doesn’t require dominating meetings or taking up more airtime. You just need to be strategic and consistent.

A senior engineering client of mine was delivering incredible value, but his boss had limited visibility into his contributions. We created a simple template for his one-on-ones that focused on clearly communicating the organizational impact he was delivering. It shifted their conversations from tactical updates to strategic influence and ultimately played a key role in him expanding his scope to include another department.

You’re avoiding the relationship layer

Another common misstep is the belief that avoiding “office politics” is the safest path forward. In reality, promotions at many companies are deeply influenced by who you know and your ability to gain their trust. The sooner you understand these dynamics and lean into relationship-building, the quicker you’ll gain visibility and be considered for a promotion.

This doesn’t mean you need to become inauthentic or play games. You simply need to build relationships in a way that feels genuine and aligned with your values.

One of my clients mapped out the key stakeholders who would influence her promotion. She then created a tailored plan for how she would deepen relationships with each of them. It wasn’t complicated or time-consuming, since she was already interacting with them regularly. It simply made her approach more intentional. The result? She received strong advocacy from each of them and secured a promotion in the next cycle.

You’re not operating at the next level yet

Many high performers are operating under outdated or incomplete assumptions about what gets rewarded at the next level. They continue excelling at their current job instead of demonstrating their readiness for the role above them. This is particularly common in engineering and technical roles where the scope and expectations change dramatically at each level.

In most organizations, promotions are less about how well you execute your current responsibilities and more about how consistently you will operate at the next level. This might include influencing beyond your role, driving cross-functional outcomes and making decisions with broader organizational impact.

If you’re not clear on what “next level performance” actually looks like in your company, you’re essentially driving without a clear destination. The solution is to get crystal clear on what’s required for a promotion and then work against that.

A product leader I worked with was frustrated that she kept getting passed over for promotions. In one coaching session, I asked which expectations she was meeting consistently and where she might be falling short. She paused and realized she didn’t actually have clear answers to those questions.

She went back to her manager and uncovered the gap, realizing that she had been focused on execution and feature delivery, while her boss needed her to prioritize revenue impact and commercial outcomes. Once she realigned her focus, her manager took note and she stepped into a new role in the next promotion cycle.

Final thoughts on getting promoted

At the end of the day, strong performance is only the baseline, especially at senior levels. To move up, you also need to learn how to communicate your impact clearly, build strategic relationships and align your work with what the next level actually requires. You’ve got this!