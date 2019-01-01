Bug Screen Repair

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a screen repair and replacement business could put you on the road to riches, especially in light of the recent mosquito-borne West Nile virus and ever-present threat of killer bees. You will need basic tools and materials to get started'-a miter saw, screen rollers, various screen replacement parts, and a selection of fiberglass and aluminum screen rolls in various widths. The business can be operated from an enclosed trailer or van to provide protection from inclement weather for onsite screen repairs and installations. Or, you can operate from a homebased workshop and pick up the screens, repair them at the workshop and return to install them. To market your service, contact companies and individuals who require screen repairs and replacements on a regular basis. These include residential and commercial property management firms, condominium strata corporations, apartment complexes, government institutions and renovation contractors. The profit potential is excellent, as there is limited competition and consumer demand for screen repairs and replacements is high.

