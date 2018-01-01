Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

One of the best aspects of starting a catering service is the fact the business can initially be operated on a part-time basis and expanded to full-time as demand for the service increases. Securing clients for a catering service can be as easy as building alliances with wedding and event planners to refer the catering service to their clients. Also, develop a marketing package that can be presented to corporations for consideration to cater their next business meeting, seminar or social function. Many catering companies will specialize in one particular segment of the industry such as weddings, and this may be a good practice to embrace, at least until the business is established.