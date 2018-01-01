Homebased Tailor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Retailers of men's formal and business wear generally don't have an in-house tailor, and typically alteration work is subcontracted to outside tailors. This fact creates a more than ample opportunity for individuals with sewing experience to capitalize by starting a tailoring service that operates right from a home based location. The fastest way to establish the service is to offer men's wear retailers your services on a subcontract basis, and you can arrange a certain time of the day to pick up garments to be altered and return the garments the following day. Additionally, to generate more revenue for the business, consider purchasing tuxedos that can be rented to clients via the men's wear stores that currently don't provide their customers this service. The potential income range is $25 to $35 per hour.