This Growing Revenue Stream for Food Franchises Hit 26% Growth Last Year — And Many Are Missing It

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Here’s a number that should get every food franchise owner’s attention: 96% of workplaces tried a new restaurant in 2025 through catering orders.

Workplace catering is becoming a customer acquisition machine for franchises. New data from ezCater shows 91% of workplaces are spending the same or more on food in 2026, with one in five bumping budgets by over 25%. Daily meal programs jumped 26% year-over-year as companies use free food to lure hybrid workers back to offices. Brands like Five Guys and Mission BBQ are capitalizing fast.

The real bonus? Sixty-two percent of employees who try a restaurant at work end up ordering personally later, and 67% recommend it to friends and family. Menu design is make-or-break—franchises with detailed menus, photos and dietary options get twice as many bookings.