I Wrote a Letter to My Past Self — Here’s What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

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I wrote this to myself recently. Not because I have everything figured out, but because I’ve been in it long enough to see things more clearly than I did at the start.

If I could go back and sit with myself before beginning this journey, this is what I would say.

This will take longer than you think

When you start, you’ll have a timeline in your head. Not a detailed plan, just a sense of how things should unfold: how long it will take to get traction, when things will start to feel stable, and when it will finally feel like it is working. You’ll expect it to be hard, but you’ll still expect it to move faster.

That is where you will be wrong. Building something real often takes longer than it looks. Not because you are doing something wrong, but because the things that matter most should not be rushed.

The part no one talks about

There will be long stretches where nothing feels broken, but nothing feels like it is working either. You’ll show up every day. You’ll do the work. You’ll push things forward. And at the end of the day, it won’t feel like much has changed.

That part is disorienting. You’ll start to question whether you are on the right path. But what is actually happening in that phase is important. Relationships are forming. Trust is being built. You are improving in ways that are not visible yet. It does not feel like progress, but it is.

The emotional swings are real

Some days will feel like momentum. Others will feel uncertain. You’ll have moments where everything seems to click, followed by moments where you question your direction. That variability is part of the process. One good day does not define your future. One difficult day does not define your outcome. What matters is not how you feel on any given day but how consistently you continue to move forward.

You are building tolerance

This is the part no one prepares you for. A big part of this journey is not just skill. It is tolerance. Tolerance for uncertainty. For repetition. For not knowing how things will play out.

At the beginning, everything feels intense. Every decision feels big. Every problem feels urgent. Every unknown feels uncomfortable. Over time, something changes. Not because things get easier, but because you get used to it. You build the ability to sit in uncertainty without reacting to it. You learn how to keep going without needing constant reassurance. That changes how you operate more than any strategy.

You are not behind

At some point, you will look around and feel like others are ahead. You will compare your progress to what you see externally and assume you are moving too slowly.

That perspective is incomplete. You do not see the full timelines behind other people’s progress. You are not behind. You are in the process of building something that takes time. Shifting your focus from speed to direction is one of the most important adjustments you can make.

You are building more than a business

Over time, something else will start to change. Not just the business. You will. You will become more comfortable making decisions without full certainty. You will handle pressure differently. You will learn how to stay steady when outcomes are unclear. Those changes do not always show up in metrics, but they influence everything else. The business is being built. So are you.

How to stay in it

If you are in a phase where progress feels slow or unclear, a few things can help.

Focus on direction, not speed. Moving in the right direction consistently matters more than moving quickly. Pay attention to small signals. Progress often shows up in subtle ways before it becomes obvious. Avoid unnecessary pivots. Not every period of slow movement requires a change in strategy. Stay close to reality. Conversations and real-world feedback provide more clarity than assumptions. Be patient with the process. Many important outcomes take longer than expected to develop.

Final thought

If I could simplify everything into one message, it would be this.

Don’t leave too early. This journey will take longer than you think. It will not always feel like it is working, but that does not mean it is not. If you stay in it long enough, continue to show up, and keep improving, something will take shape. Maybe not exactly how you imagined, but something real. And in the end, that is what makes it worth it.