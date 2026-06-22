Viral Trends Fade Fast. Here’s How to Build a Creative Career That Lasts.

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Key Takeaways Chasing short-term algorithmic attention creates disposable careers, while lasting value comes from building authentic human connections and foundational work that resonates over decades.

Saying no to misaligned opportunities protects the artist-audience trust that underpins long-term relevance. Intentional silence and selectivity signal identity, not irrelevance.

Rather than betting everything on a single breakout act, sustainable labels build diversified portfolios, letting collective momentum carry the business while human creativity remains the core asset.

I have spent three decades navigating the intersection of finance and culture, and the most consistent lesson I’ve learned is that you cannot build a sustainable legacy on a foundation of structural fragility. We see this fragility play out daily in the shrinking window of cultural relevance. Andy Warhol predicted that everyone would be famous for 15 minutes; in our current streaming era, that window has shriveled to just 24 hours. From where I sit as an investor, this isn’t a market accident. It is a design choice of the machines we serve.

This incentive structure has created a recognizable, yet dangerous, trajectory in the industry: the disposable career. It begins with the perfect alignment of a single moment of inspiration and a media landscape ready to capitalize on a cultural hook until the algorithm moves on. While almost anyone can do something amazing once, the ability to sustain that inspiration separates a professional from a one-hit wonder. A career is not defined by that initial spike in success. It is defined by the foundational work established before the algorithm arrived and the relationship that remains long after it leaves.

The perennial seller standard

Breaking this cycle requires shifting focus away from the signal and back to the soul. Because the business is currently calibrated to prioritize attention-grabbing spikes, it has inadvertently optimized for virality rather than emotion. Cultivating true longevity requires tapping into universal human resonance that goes beyond the conscious. While technology can capitalize on viral trends faster than any person, it can never replicate the unusual, emotionally charged connections that emerge from weird human places.

This is why I look for the perennial seller: an asset that does not just perform for a season but compounds in value across decades. Consider an album like Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. A track like “The Chain” has remained a top-20 staple nearly 50 years after its 1977 release because it was not engineered for a 24-hour cultural moment. Timeless sound is the result of investing in universal themes rather than the buzzword of the week. This is how an artist builds a community of a thousand incredible fans who will stand up for them for a lifetime, rather than a million followers who will forget them by next summer.

The strategy of the “no”

Maintaining that standard of resonance demands a level of restraint that is increasingly rare. Building for endurance requires the discipline to say no more often than you say yes. I see this clearly in established artists like BMR’s very own Chris Daughtry, who treats his relationship with his fans as his most valuable asset. Because he prioritizes that trust, he consistently refuses high-revenue opportunities that risk being perceived as a betrayal of the core relationship. He understands that a single yes to the wrong partnership can cost far more than the deal was worth in the long run.

Specificity is just as vital for younger acts. My team and I apply this same logic to rising artists like Ryan Perdz. Rather than chasing exposure through every possible ensemble show, the strategy is one of intentional restraint. In the current grunge renaissance, longevity depends on ensuring every venue and crowd aligns perfectly with the identity of the sound. Making these deliberate choices proves that a refusal is actually a tool for growth. It establishes a contract with the audience: They aren’t just consuming a trend, but investing in a definitive identity they can count on for years to come.

The strategic advantage of silence

This intentional refusal leads directly to the one state modern creators fear most: the quiet. When you stop feeding the algorithmic demand for constant input, you create a void often mistaken for irrelevance. But in the context of building a perennial seller, silence is an essential incubation period. It is the space where the slop of derivative, AI-accelerated content is filtered out, leaving room for the random, emotionally charged human connections that technology cannot simulate.

This period of curation is where the real value compounds. True longevity is built not in moments of loudest volume, but in these periods of high-level selectivity. By embracing the pause, an artist ensures that when they do finally speak, the work carries a weight that a thousand viral trends could never achieve. It shifts the career from a series of frantic, hollow transactions into a steady cultural legacy — one that resonates because it was given the space to remain human.

A portfolio approach to longevity

When a career is rooted in curation rather than constant volume, the underlying investment thesis changes from a lottery to a portfolio. The industry’s traditional instinct is to chase the unicorn: the one-in-a-million act that becomes a household name. But betting everything on that outcome is a gamble, not a business strategy.

My work at Gebbia Media, including our Big Machine Rock imprint, has reinforced the need to approach the market through the lens of a diversified portfolio. We invest in a roster of artists at variable stages of development, where the combined momentum of the whole carries the business forward, regardless of any single release. We add value by creating creative matches, linking talented artists with music video directors who elevate the work beyond pretty images into something that strikes a chord. This approach ensures that human creativity remains a solid financial asset.

We are currently at an inflection point. Henry Ford famously noted that if he had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses; they could not imagine the car. Similarly, an algorithm can only give you what worked in the past. It can never imagine the next amazing human phenomenon because it lacks intuition. If we lose this argument, the industry will be buried in derivative, short-term AI slop. But if we win, we prove that human creativity and emotionally charged connections remain the most resilient assets on the balance sheet. The next decade belongs to the artists and labels brave enough to build for the long haul.