Why the Next Billion Dollar Longevity Opportunity May Not Be a Product

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways The longevity industry is not short on exciting ideas; it is short on trusted systems that can prove which ones work and help doctors use them responsibly.

Boston’s advantage may be less about branding itself as a longevity capital and more about putting researchers, clinicians, biotech founders, investors and hospitals in the same room.

Earlier this summer, I wrote about a suspicion I had: Boston was quietly becoming one of the most important cities in longevity.

Not because it was competing with Switzerland for luxury longevity clinics or Dubai on medical tourism. My argument was that Boston had something potentially more valuable: the concentration of scientists, clinicians, hospitals, biotech companies and capital required to actually test whether the things being sold in longevity work.

Since then, I’ve been watching Boston Longevity Week take shape.

What began as an interesting collection of events has turned into 11 days of researchers, physicians, pharmaceutical executives, biotech founders, investors and entrepreneurs converging on Boston this October. There are conferences dedicated to biomarkers of aging and brain aging, an AI hackathon, an investor pitch night involving more than 30 venture firms, and a healthy aging symposium.

Then I got to the closing event on the calendar: the Translational Longevity Summit.

That word caught my attention.

Translational.

Not anti-aging. Not age reversal. Not biohacking.

Translation.

So I started digging into what that actually meant and, more interestingly, who was behind it.

That’s when I realized that longevity doesn’t have an innovation problem. It doesn’t even have a regulatory problem (well, that depends on who you talk to).

Longevity has a translation problem

Remember the movie Lost in Translation? That’s the longevity industry right now.

If you’ve spent any time in this space, you know we aren’t suffering from a shortage of things promising to help us live longer or healthier.

Peptides. Stem cells. Exosomes. NAD. Red light. Hyperbaric oxygen. Plasma exchange. Wearables. Biological-age testing. Supplements. Hormones. Diagnostics. The science is moving incredibly fast, and entrepreneurs have been equally fast to commercialize it.

But discovery isn’t the same thing as medicine.

Something can look promising in a laboratory and still be years away from becoming an intervention a physician should use. A technology can exist without clinicians understanding how to implement it. A biomarker can be measurable without the industry agreeing on what that measurement actually means. And consumers can become excited about an intervention long before the clinical evidence catches up.

That’s the gap: between what we can discover and what we can responsibly deliver. And I think there is an enormous business opportunity sitting right in the middle of it.

Looking into the summit led me to two people whose careers were not what I expected.

Joseph Krieger, president of Boston BioLife, studied biochemistry before going into the medical-device industry. Rather than spending his career inventing a single therapy, he eventually built an education business focused on helping medical professionals understand emerging technologies and how they might actually be implemented in practice.

Then there’s Bernard Siegel.

Siegel spent decades as a courtroom lawyer in Miami, and his entrance into regenerative medicine began with one of the stranger stories I’ve encountered while researching this industry.

In 2002, Clonaid announced that it had produced the world’s first cloned human baby, a girl it called Eve. The company provided no independent proof.

Siegel went to court seeking the appointment of a guardian for the alleged child.

Suddenly, a Miami lawyer was at the center of an international debate over human cloning. What could have been a bizarre footnote in his legal career instead helped redirect it. Siegel became involved in stem-cell advocacy, founded the Healthspan Action Coalition and the organization now known as the Regenerative Medicine Foundation, and created the World Stem Cell Summit, bringing together scientists, physicians, industry, regulators, investors and patient advocates.

These are two very different career paths, but the more I looked at them, the more I noticed what they had in common.

Scaling scientific breakthroughs

Neither man’s primary contribution was discovering a molecule or inventing the next miracle treatment. They built connections around science. And suddenly the word translational made a lot more sense.

Entrepreneurs love innovation. We’re conditioned to look for the next product, the next technology, the next breakthrough.

But some of the biggest businesses are built after the breakthrough. They solve everything preventing an innovation from becoming useful at scale.

Think about how much has to happen between a scientific discovery and a patient actually benefiting from it.

Research has to be replicated. Outcomes have to be measured. Safety has to be established. Clinicians have to understand the intervention. Protocols have to be developed. Regulatory requirements have to be navigated. Patients have to be identified. Data has to be collected. Results have to be tracked. In some cases, entirely new payment models have to be figured out.

Someone has to connect those worlds.

That’s entrepreneurship territory.

And this may be where founders are looking in the wrong direction.

Building roads for longevity

The sexy opportunity is another breakthrough therapy. The less sexy opportunities are clinical data infrastructure, physician education, biomarker standardization, compliance platforms, outcome tracking, patient identification, evidence verification and trusted marketplaces.

Those things aren’t nearly as exciting to talk about at a cocktail party as reversing biological age.

They can also become very big businesses.

Longevity already has extraordinary scientists. It has ambitious founders. It has enormous consumer interest. It has investors hunting for the next breakthrough.

What it doesn’t yet have is a mature system for determining which discoveries should move forward, how quickly they should move, how clinicians should use them, who should receive them and whether they actually improve outcomes once they reach patients.

That’s not a marketing problem. It’s a translation problem.

Which brings me back to the question I asked over the summer: Why Boston?

Maybe the answer has less to do with declaring a new “longevity capital” and more to do with what happens when the different pieces of an emerging industry start colliding in one place.

The Boston Longevity Week calendar spans aging drug discovery, biomarkers, AI, biotech investing, brain aging, healthy aging and translational longevity.

That’s significant because longevity isn’t really one industry.

It sits somewhere between biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medicine, wellness, diagnostics, data, consumer health and healthcare policy. And those worlds don’t move at the same speed or even speak the same language.

A consumer may hear about an intervention on a podcast tomorrow. A startup may begin selling it next month. A scientist may say the evidence isn’t mature. A physician may have no idea what to tell the patient about it. And a regulator may classify it differently from the entrepreneur selling it.

That’s friction. And entrepreneurs should pay very close attention to friction.

There’s a question I hear constantly in wellness and longevity: What’s next?

What’s the next peptide? The next diagnostic? The next device? The next molecule? The next biohack?

Maybe we’re asking the wrong question.

Maybe we should be asking: What is preventing what we already have from becoming trustworthy, scalable and clinically useful?

Some founders will absolutely build billion-dollar therapeutics and technologies. We need them.

But I suspect others will build billion-dollar companies by solving everything that has to happen between invention and impact.

That’s what researching Boston Longevity Week changed for me.

I started by looking at where the longevity industry was gathering. Then I started looking at the people bringing different parts of it together. And I ended up seeing a much larger opportunity.

Maybe longevity doesn’t need another miracle product nearly as badly as it needs a better way to move good science into the real world.

The longevity gold rush doesn’t need more people selling picks and shovels. It needs people to build the roads.