Videogame trading empire GameStop has reached the financial year-end with a disappointing shortfall in expectations. The closing bell was not generous to the household name known throughout the United States...

This story originally appeared on Due

Videogame trading empire GameStop has reached the financial year-end with a disappointing shortfall in expectations.

The closing bell was not generous to the household name known throughout the United States and would signal a shortfall of $432 million in net sales compared to the previous year of trading.

GameStop has a slump in sales

The nearly half-million drop in net sales compared to the previous year of trading (Net sales were $1.794 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.226 billion in the prior year’s fourth quarter) wasn’t the only unflattering result of this financial year for the storefront.

After the closing bell, GameStop’s stock would experience another 17% dip, with the share price falling to $12.81 and now sitting at a rocky $11.53. Shares for the company in 2024 have hit $16.69, but this is now rebounding from the lowest ever recorded this week, as low as $11.28.

The company would also release a Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) 8K filing that would announce the departure of the company’s current Chief Operating Officer (CEO).

CEO Nir Patel would be part of a separation agreement with the videogame retailer, and the filing stated that:

“On April 4, 2024, GameStop Corp. (together with its affiliates, the “Company”) and Nir Patel, Chief Operating Officer, entered into a Separation Agreement and Mutual Release of Claims (the “Separation Agreement”). The Separation Agreement provides for Mr. Patel’s departure from the Company, effective April 4, 2024, as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

The Separation Agreement customary rules and claims

Other Company management team members are absorbing the responsibilities associated with the position. The Separation Agreement contains a customary general release of claims by Mr. Patel and the Company. It provides for the following: (i) a lump sum payment to Mr. Patel consisting of (a) ten weeks of base salary, (b) an amount equal to the applicable premiums for COBRA continuation coverage for two months, and (c) thirty percent of the remaining unearned portion of Mr. Patel’s sign-on bonus, and (ii) acceleration of vesting of thirty percent of the portion of Mr. Patel’s equity awards that were otherwise scheduled to vest in the ordinary course during the six-month period immediately following his separation date.”

So, the retailer has had a financial year to forget, and it was a costly one with the departure of its current CEO, but the absorption of Patel’s responsibilities will undoubtedly mean new faces will be put forward for the role, and the company will also hope for a new way forward to 2025 fiscal results.

Featured Image Credit: Eva Bronzini; Pexels

The post GameStop fails to meet financial expectations appeared first on Due.