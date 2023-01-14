How to RIDE the Next Bull Market?

Growth stocks are back! And, they are poised to lead the S&P 500 (SPY) higher after the brutal bear market investors experienced in 2022. Read on to find out the best strategy to profit from the next big bull market in growth stocks.



Earlier in 2022, we unveiled an important article titled…

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

The crux of this popular article is that it was a precarious time for growth stocks. And, we gave readers specific advice on avoiding particular stocks that were egregiously overpriced. This included:

Using the POWR Ratings to eliminate the worst growth stocks

Focusing on leading stocks

Identifying companies with operating leverage

Of course, we have applied this strategy to the POWR Growth service.

And, it's a major reason why the service has so greatly outperformed all the most popular growth ETFs and even the Nasdaq.

BUT, it's NOW time for an IMPORTANT update.

Conditions have been improving for growth stocks. Ironically, this is just as fund managers and retail traders have capitulated on their holdings.

Valuations have become incredibly enticing as the bear market has created a bounty of GARP (growth at a reasonable price) opportunities for savvy investors.

In the POWR Growth service, we have responded by snapping up the healthiest of these stocks with the most enticing upside potential.

The job is not done as we continue to identify enticing opportunities in the alternative energy space, biotechs, genomics, and cloud computing.

These are companies that will grow earnings at a double-digit pace over the next decade and have all the characteristics of becoming leading stocks in the next bull market.

As Warren Buffett said, "A market downturn doesn't bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices."

Life-changing returns can be unlocked by investors who are able to put aside their emotions during challenging economic times and act in a logical and intelligent manner.

It's not unusual for leading stocks in a bull market to deliver returns in the 3-digit, 4-digit, or even 5-digit range. The key is to buy them early and patiently hold as long as fundamentals continue improving.

In the POWR Growth service, we have done the hard work of sifting through the rubble to find the companies that are still growing, expanding margins, and generating free cash flow (or on the path to).

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, professional investors spend countless hours investigating, learning, and identifying the growth stocks that have been unfairly punished during the selloff.

For those of you who don't have that kind of time, the POWR Growth service will allow you to confidently invest in high-quality, undervalued growth stocks with significant potential.

This active trading service achieves consistent outperformance by going way beyond the outdated buy and hold (or buy and hope!) approach that many newsletters offer.

That's because it takes a systematic approach to zero in on the market's best stocks, by utilizing the computer driven Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy with average annual returns of +46.85%.

I then carefully examine what is going on in the markets and tell you exactly what to buy, when to buy AND what to avoid.

I'll also let you know when it's time to get more defensive to preserve capital (as we did for most of 2022) and when it's time to get more aggressive again to maximize your gains.

What To Do Next?

See my top stocks for today's market inside the POWR Growth portfolio.

This exclusive portfolio gets most of its fresh picks from our proven "Top 10 Growth Stocks" strategy which has produced stellar average annual returns of +46.85%.

And yes, it continues to outperform by a wide margin even during these rough and tumble markets.

If you would like to see the current portfolio of growth stocks, and be alerted to our next timely trades, then consider starting a 30 day trial by clicking the link below.

All the Best!



Meredith Margrave

Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews

Editor, POWR Growth Newsletter

SPY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has gained 4.20%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Meredith Margrave

Meredith Margrave has been a noted financial expert and market commentator for the past two decades. She is currently the Editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Meredith's background, along with links to her most recent articles.

