How to Start a Pure Barre Franchise in 2022

With more than 640 studios, 6,000 teachers and 100,000 active members, Pure Barre is the largest, most-established barre brand, offering a variety of low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 List each year, Pure Barre continues to be a pioneer in not only the barre space but boutique fitness overall. With Pure Barre, you'll build a community where goals are created, pursued, accomplished and celebrated.

When Pure Barre was founded in 2001, it created a movement. Powered by friendly, supportive and high-energy studios, this incredible brand has inspired countless individuals to become better versions of themselves. Pure Barre continues to innovate its technique and expand its footprint across North America. Pure Barre offers a range of effective, low-impact, high-intensity, full-body workouts that target strength, agility and flexibility for people of all ability levels. Deeply rooted in community and empowering clients, Pure Barre focuses on small movements that result in big changes.

Thanks to an ever-expanding network of dedicated studio owners, its passionate fan base has never been stronger. By partnering with strong prospective , the brand will continue to change the fitness landscape and build a positive, empowering community, motivating personal change and touching more lives.

In October 2018, Xponential Fitness Acquired Pure Barre. Xponential Fitness is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, operating diversified verticals that include pilates, barre, cycling, running, rowing, dancing, stretching, boxing, yoga and functional training. The Xponential team has the resources, network, playbook and platform to ensure continued success with decades of fitness and franchising expertise.

Pure Barre seeks qualified franchisees with basic business skills that can manage and motivate a team, have sufficient financial resources and will follow the blueprint of a proven business model while sharing the passion for the brand. Ideal franchisees will be passionate about the Pure Barre technique and have the business acumen to run a successful studio. Pure Barre gives preference to applicants with strong ties to their desired market.

How much does a Pure Barre franchise cost?

To open a Pure Barre franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $214,287 to $457,337.

Net worth requirement: $500,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

Pure Barre franchising doesn't offer in-house financing for candidates but does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll. Some individuals who meet the minimum financial requirement may also consider utilizing a loan to fund their investment in a Pure Barre studio. Pure Barre reviews and assesses the funding structure, including the utilization of loans, of each applicant on a case-by-case basis. Please note that Pure Barre is registered with the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Support and training offered by Pure Barre

From the minute an agreement is signed, Pure Barre provides extensive support to guide each Pure Barre franchise owner through all areas of the business including site selection, construction and design, recruitment, sales and marketing support, and ongoing training. Throughout the opening process and beyond, the brand functions as a turnkey partner.

Plus, franchise owners can tap into an amazing network of passionate in-category franchise owners to learn and grow together. Pure Barre is also owned by Xponential Fitness, the curator of the best brands across each vertical of boutique fitness. With decades of fitness franchising experience to utilize, Pure Barre's team has the resources and industry knowledge to support your success.

Pure Barre is a brand that believes in extensive support and comprehensive training. It believes these are two of the most important and pivotal factors in determining a franchisee's success. Here are the specific ways Pure Barre works with new owners to ensure success.

Real estate . The brand's dedicated staff helps new owners in the site selection and lease negotiation to locate the ideal site for a Pure Barre studio.

. The brand's dedicated staff helps new owners in the site selection and lease negotiation to locate the ideal site for a Pure Barre studio. Construction and design . Pure Barre guides franchisees through the entire build-out process — from approved layout and general construction to interior design, music and technology.

. Pure Barre guides franchisees through the entire build-out process — from approved layout and general construction to interior design, music and technology. Sales . Franchise owners will enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale, through the grand opening, and onto sustainability. Right from the start, the brand introduces new owners to its multi-channel sales process to drive revenue.

. Franchise owners will enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale, through the grand opening, and onto sustainability. Right from the start, the brand introduces new owners to its multi-channel sales process to drive revenue. Recruitment . The quality of the teacher and instruction defines a class, and Pure Barre assists in hiring the most qualified instructors, general managers and sales teams.

. The quality of the teacher and instruction defines a class, and Pure Barre assists in hiring the most qualified instructors, general managers and sales teams. Marketing. The minute franchisees sign their lease, the marketing of their location begins with personalized support to set new owners up with all of the means for generating website traffic and accruing memberships.

Why should you start a Pure Barre franchise?

There are multiple benefits and advantages to owning a Pure Barre franchise, including these five major proof points.

Strong national brand . Not only is Pure Barre the largest barre brand, but it is also one of the largest franchised fitness brands with 650+ locations open across North America and Canada.

. Not only is Pure Barre the largest barre brand, but it is also one of the largest franchised fitness brands with 650+ locations open across North America and Canada. Smart investment . Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins, and the confidence of a corporate team with decades of combined experience in fitness franchising. Pure Barre has the brand strength and proven franchise success to deliver exceptional profit potential.

. Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins, and the confidence of a corporate team with decades of combined experience in fitness franchising. Pure Barre has the brand strength and proven franchise success to deliver exceptional profit potential. Always innovating . Never willing to settle, Pure Barre is constantly evolving to ensure they deliver the best experience for franchise owners and members worldwide. The in-studio Pure Barre member experience is ever-changing with consistent updates to class choreography and music, as well as the introduction of new classes and programming.

. Never willing to settle, Pure Barre is constantly evolving to ensure they deliver the best experience for franchise owners and members worldwide. The in-studio Pure Barre member experience is ever-changing with consistent updates to class choreography and music, as well as the introduction of new classes and programming. Executive model . Its franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing new owners to determine their level of success. Thanks to the brand's existing relationships, franchisees can leverage development costs and take advantage of existing national vendor relationships to launch studios successfully.

. Its franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing new owners to determine their level of success. Thanks to the brand's existing relationships, franchisees can leverage development costs and take advantage of existing national vendor relationships to launch studios successfully. Multiple revenue streams. Between barre classes, teacher training and growing demand for premium activewear, franchise owners will have access to multiple revenue streams.

Pure Barre believes in keeping things simple, which is why their franchise process includes five easy steps — from discovery to ownership. Review these separate steps below.

Research and due diligence . Prospective franchisees are encouraged to browse the website and schedule a call with the Pure Barre team. Then request a copy of their franchise disclosure document (FDD) and take in what it means to own a Pure Barre studio.

. Prospective franchisees are encouraged to browse the website and schedule a call with the Pure Barre team. Then request a copy of their franchise disclosure document (FDD) and take in what it means to own a Pure Barre studio. Take action . Prospects should complete and submit their confidential questionnaire form to the brand's franchise development team for consideration. If approved, prospects then schedule a call with Pure Barre's brand managers to discuss the best next steps and take part in several foundation calls to learn more about owning a Pure Barre studio.

. Prospects should complete and submit their confidential questionnaire form to the brand's franchise development team for consideration. If approved, prospects then schedule a call with Pure Barre's brand managers to discuss the best next steps and take part in several foundation calls to learn more about owning a Pure Barre studio. Meet the Pure Barre corporate team . Following validation calls and due diligence, prospects will be invited to the corporate office in Irvine, CA to meet the Pure Barre corporate team as a final step of the approval process.

. Following validation calls and due diligence, prospects will be invited to the corporate office in Irvine, CA to meet the Pure Barre corporate team as a final step of the approval process. Sign your franchise agreement . If it's a go, prospects sign their franchise agreement with Pure Barre following their Discovery Day visit.

. If it's a go, prospects sign their franchise agreement with Pure Barre following their Discovery Day visit. Let your ownership journey begin. There's a lot that goes into opening a studio, but Pure Barre will guide new owners through the entire process. This includes finding the perfect location, hiring and training a team, and getting the word out in the community.

Timelines vary, but a rule of thumb is that it typically takes 125 to 200 days from the time prospects sign their franchise agreement to the point where they can open the studio doors. Request more information about franchise opportunities with Pure Barre by filling out this form and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

