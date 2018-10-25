American Family Care
Urgent-care centers
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
3700 Cahaba Beach Rd.
Birmingham, AL 35242
CEO
Bruce Irwin
Parent Company
American Family Care
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,750 - $1,254,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$560,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$41,250 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
American Family Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
78 hours
Classroom Training:
20.5 hours
Additional Training:
At master locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8